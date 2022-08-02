ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Two arrested in the Upstate for out of state in 2010

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

Two people were arrested over the weekend in Greenville County in connection to a cold case murder, out of state. In 2010, 19 year old German Clerici of Wichita, Kansas was reported missing. Days later, he was found shot to death in a culvert in Butler County, Kansas.

The case went cold and remained unsolved for over a decade. It was then revisited by investigators last year. Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey says, new information and evidence was uncovered in the case.

32 year old Kristopher Valadez charged in 2010 out of state murder Photo credit Greenville County Detention Center

That evidence led them to a pair of former Wichita residents who were living in Greenville County. 32 year old, Kristopher Valadez and 32 year old, Candace Valadez are both charged in connection to the murder from 12 years ago. They are currently being held in the Greenville County Jail awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

Greenville, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

