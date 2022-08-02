Area sports roundup (8/1): Eau Claire's Etzel tied for 7th at WSGA Junior Boys Championship

Locals contending at WSGA Juniors

Eau Claire’s Parker Etzel is tied for seventh following the first round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s Junior Boys Championship. Etzel is 1 under par after shooting a 70 in the opening round on Monday in Cottage Grove.

Etzel is four strokes behind the leader. Eau Claire’s Will Schlitz and Baldwin’s Nick Mueller are both tied for 10th at even par. Eau Claire’s Cole Fisher is tied for 17th at 1 over par. Several other junior golfers from around the area are also participating.

UWEC game times adjusted

Kickoff time for UW-Eau Claire‘s football opener has been adjusted, the school announced Monday.

The Blugolds’ season opener against Loras on Sept. 3 will now kick off at 3:10 p.m. to avoid interference with the Buckshot Run. The game will be played at Carson Park. All Blugold home games will begin 10 minutes after the top of the hour, with the exception of its game against UW-La Crosse on Oct. 15. That contest will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Blugolds get academic award

The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team is a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches’ College Team Academic Award. The Blugolds were one of 500 teams to receive the award. They had a cumulative grade point average of 3.49.

