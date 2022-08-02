Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO