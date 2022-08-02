Fast moving fire destroys Thurston County man’s home, livelihood

www.king5.com
Chronicle
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of beehives were dumped on U.S. Highway 12 south of Chehalis on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent a...
q13fox.com
Crews extinguish brush fire that was spreading near a Bonney Lake neighborhood
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters from multiple agencies worked tirelessly to knock down a brush fire that grew rapidly in Bonney Lake on Monday. According to the East Pierce Firefighters (EPF), crews extinguished the wildfire just before it reached a neighborhood in the Tehaleh Community. Officials say the fire was...
thejoltnews.com
Oly man allegedly mugs woman, threatens to throw her in ice box
An Olympia man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money and threatened to throw a woman in a gas station ice box. Olympia police arrested Casey Jay Arbogast, 51, on July 29 after a reported attempted robbery at the Safeway gas station on Harrison Avenue NW. The reporting party told...
q13fox.com
Father of missing Oakley Carlson released from jail
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson was released from jail early Wednesday morning. Andrew Carlson was released at about 1 a.m., according to the jail roster in Grays Harbor County. Carlson was convicted of child endangerment for withholding medication from another child. This is...
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
Neighbors 'angry' after Renton shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
RENTON, Wash. — One person has been killed and a second is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Renton. Renton Police say the shooting happened around 2:24 p.m. on the 300 block of Wells Avenue North. Neighbors say the home has been a nuisance for...
Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake
Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House
Officials say the neighbor's girlfriend was staying at the house after a fight.
Recent spate of violence troubles Auburn residents
AUBURN, Wash. — Three shootings in just four days have placed the city of Auburn on edge. Two shootings happened in the span of a few hours Monday night, and both were deadly. This spate of violence began with a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in Auburn. Three...
Chronicle
Neighbor Makes Life-Saving Call as Rochester Fire Burns Two Structures, Threatens 35 More
Aluminum melts at 1,221 degrees Fahrenheit. Judging by the melted remains of vehicles on the outer edges of the burn path of a fire in Rochester Saturday, West Thurston Fire Chief Robert Scott estimates temperatures in the center of the fire reached over 1,500 degrees. The fire authority reported Saturday...
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Andrew Carlson released from Grays Harbor County jail
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story said a writ of habeas corpus was filed with the Attorney General's Office in an attempt to keep Andrew Carlson from getting out of jail. The AG later commented that a writ of habeas corpus was not filed with their office.
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
Man Drowns While Fixing Boat In Washington Lake
Reporters say the man went underwater to fix the propeller on his boat.
Family suing Mt. Bachelor after 9-year-old son died in skiing accident
The family of a 9-year-old boy from Tacoma who died in a skiing accident in January 2021 is filing a lawsuit against Mt. Bachelor.
q13fox.com
Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater man allegedly runs over skateboard, narrowly misses skater
A Tumwater man allegedly became upset at a drive-thru customer on an electric skateboard and then ran over the device, narrowly missing the skater. Douglas Daryl Nedrow Jr., 55, was arrested on July 28, a day after police received a report of a malicious mischief incident at Capitol Perks Espresso on Capitol Boulevard.
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire: After 35 Structures Threatened, Two Are Lost in Rochester Blaze
The West Thurston Fire Authority reported Saturday night that a blaze that once threatened to consume 35 structures and 30 vehicles in Rochester ended up burning one primary residence, an outbuilding and 20 vehicles before being contained. Firefighters responded to a barn fire and a subsequent brush fire in the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Found Passed Out In Vehicle in June Accused of Manufacturing, Selling Narcotics
A Chehalis man who was found passed out with a wide variety of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle in June is now facing felony drug manufacturing charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Officers with the Centralia Police Department found the narcotics after they responded to a report of...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 2, 2022
On 08/02/22 at 11:29 p.m. in the 8100 block of Martin Way E, police arrested Linda J Hollingsworth, 50, on suspicion of possession of stolen property. On 08/02/22 at 11:08 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shale St SE, police arrested Natilyn Tracymae Conyers, 21, on suspicion of 1) simple assault, 2) harassment - threats to kill and 3) second-degree malicious mischief.
