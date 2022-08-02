ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hondo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
KTVZ

New fire weather warning for part of the region

A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday

A Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will be in place through 11 p.m. Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s. A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Warm; more thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Monsoonal moisture moving in over some fairly warm temperatures will give us about a 20-30% chance of more scattered thunderstorms again today. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly and NW winds at 5-15 mph will become a little gusty this afternoon. Those winds become light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the 50's under mostly clear skies.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy