Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says ‘it’s all for show’

Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday. This story is breaking and will be updated. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Enrolled members of all federally recognized tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) -– Enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning this fall term, regardless of where they live, the university announced Wednesday. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate...
New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon
CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater,...
Crews stop growth of Fly Creek Fire, still 25% contained; evacuation alert drops to Level 1 (‘Be Ready’)
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters made good progress Monday on stopping a rash of new wildfires across Central Oregon in the wake of weekend storms and lightning, holding the lines on the 280-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook, where containment reached 25% and some evacuation levels were lowered Tuesday.
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday
A Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will be in place through 11 p.m. Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s. A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then...
Warm; more thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Monsoonal moisture moving in over some fairly warm temperatures will give us about a 20-30% chance of more scattered thunderstorms again today. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly and NW winds at 5-15 mph will become a little gusty this afternoon. Those winds become light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the 50's under mostly clear skies.
