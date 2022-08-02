ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
MotorBiscuit

Why Doesn’t Consumer Reports Recommend the 2022 Tesla Model Y?

If you’re in the market for a new luxury compact electric crossover, you’ve probably checked out the 2022 Tesla Model Y. It’s one of the most popular options, especially if you’re ready to go electric. Buying an EV can still be confusing. However, experts like Consumer Reports make recommendations based on many factors. As a result, some vehicles are recommended while others are not. Moreover, the 2022 Tesla Model Y did not receive the coveted “recommended” label from CR; why not?
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Tesla Model Y, Not a Genesis GV60

Whether it’s due to the company’s head start in the electric car segment or not, Tesla has dominated the EV market for quite a while. As such, it’s no surprise the Tesla Model Y is one of the standout luxury EVs for the 2022 model year. But how does this seemingly family-friendly electric SUV compare against newer luxury entrants into the market? Here are the three reasons you may want to pick the 2022 Tesla Model Y, not a Genesis GV60.
nextbigfuture.com

Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own

The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
MotorBiscuit

The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports

Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
MotorTrend Magazine

Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier

When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
torquenews.com

Does The Media Ignore ICE Fires While Over-hyping EV Fires?. We explore whether there is any proof that the media ignores internal combustion engine vehicle fires. This is a common complaint by EVangelists who feel electric vehicle fires are the only type reported by the media. Does the lamestream media...
makeuseof.com

The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained

EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Wait Times See No Light at End of Tunnel For Canadians... Why?

It’s been 3 months since we last covered how long it took Toyota RAV4 owners to get their cars and it seems that Canadians do not see light at the end of this long tunnel. Here in the states, things seem to be getting better. Wait times for new cars are becoming shorter and as the economy starts going back on the rollercoaster of good and bad, we are starting to see either short or long wait times for U.S buyers. This depends on mostly where you live and how well connected your dealer is to the allocation’s office. In April, we covered how long average RAV4 owners were waiting for their RAV4, and it came out to be somewhere between 6 months to a year. Sadly, this is still the same case for most Americans.
torquenews.com

Three Ways The All-New 2023 Hond CR-V Will Be Better In Snow

Honda’s new CR-V has many great changes coming. We found that the new CR-V has three distinct new changes that will make the crossover better for those who live in areas with challenging winters. The Honda CR-V is many things to many drivers. It’s a superb family vehicle. There...
Truth About Cars

Is That a Hemi? No, It's Electric. Dodge Muscle Cars Will Go Full EV

A few days ago, MotorTrend reported that even as the overall market makes a shift towards electrification, the big fuel-sucking V8s that supply so many grins in the Challenger and Charger weren't going anywhere. A story in MotorAuthority begs to differ. The MA story quotes Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff as...
torquenews.com

The Truth About the Tesla Model Y After 40,000 Miles

There is an owner of a 2020 Tesla Model Y who shares how much of a good job Tesla has done with their vehicles and his experience on road trips and what service was required after 40,000 miles. The Truth About the Tesla Model Y After 40,000 Miles. There is...
