How Good Can Texans WR Nico Collins Be?

By Anthony Wood
 2 days ago

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has voiced his confidence in second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, saying: "I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

Every team dreams of having an unstoppable force on offense - and Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills believes they could have just that.

At 6-4, 215 pounds, with 4.4 40-yard speed , sophomore wide receiver Nico Collins has all the physical traits needed to be a nightmare matchup. And after an offseason spent working together, Mills is confident in Collins' ability to make the next step.

"Nico has put in a ton of work all last year and through this off-season," Mills said. "It shows what he's been doing out here in practice. I think we've definitely developed chemistry, and he's going to be dangerous. When we're on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

"I don't think there's too many people out there who can play and jump with him."

A third-round pick last year, Collins got off to a relatively slow start with just two receptions through Week 2 for 39 yards. After sitting out the next three weeks, Collins returned to the fold and slowly but surely saw his role grow.

Collins finished with 33 receptions for 446 yards, 22 first downs, one touchdown, and several highlight-reel plays.

The presence of Texans legend Andre Johnson at training camp should also work in Collins' favor. A prime example of a big-bodied receiver, Johnson has been seen pulling Collins "aside a couple times to give tips to," per Landry Locker .

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Johnson was the definition of an unstoppable force for the Texans for 12 years and at 6-3, like Collins, Johnson was a matchup nightmare and his quarterback's best friend.

If Mills and Johnson can work together to unlock Collins' potential - perhaps the Texans will have themselves an unstoppable Johnson 2.0 to work with in 2022.

