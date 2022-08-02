Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

www.cbs8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Related
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7
San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season! Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
25 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in San Diego
San Diego can be a great place to spend your time, whether you are there visiting family or going there with your kids for a much-needed vacation. However, it is not hard to get side-tracked with all of the extra details and ignore one of the most basic things you will have to consider: food.
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
News 8 Throwback: Sidewalk Surfing and Skateboarding in the 60s, 70s and 80s
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It’s a sport that gained popularity in the 1950s when kids took the wheels off roller skates and nailed them to a 2x4 and hoped for the best. Hit a pebble and off you go! So many skinned knees and elbows but did it stop them? No, it certainly did not. Sidewalk surfing or skateboarding took off in California, but it didn’t take long for the rest of the country to get in on the action.
Jury awards San Diego man $4.5 million in trip and fall case
SAN DIEGO — A jury in San Diego ordered the city to pay $4.5 million dollars to a man for injuries he sustained after tripping over a raised sidewalk in Pacific Beach in 2018. According to the lawsuit, Brownlee fell on a raised section of sidewalk on the 1600-block...
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Feel a Bit Muggy Monday, But Out-of-Towners Say We Should Get Over It
Monday was a bit muggy in San Diego. At least, it was muggier than usual for San Diegans. “It’s basically because we’ve had all this monsoonal moisture in place for several weeks and we are finally feeling it down here,” explained NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. “Honestly, it’s not a huge change in humidity, but it’s enough to feel it and notice it because any small change in San Diego is a big change. It’s all relative.”
sandiegoville.com
Harumama Noodles, Buns + Sushi Unveils In San Diego's Ocean Beach
Now open in the 2-story building that last housed OB Garden Café in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood is the fifth location of Harumama, a kitschy Japanese restaurant concept known for its Instagram-famous, animal-shaped buns. Husband and wife restaurateurs James & Jenny Pyo have founded such area eateries as...
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pbmonthly.net
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
Flood Watch in effect for San Diego County mountains, deserts
Thunderstorms have developed over the mountains in San Diego County Monday, producing moderate to heavy rainfall for another afternoon.
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
fox5sandiego.com
Chula Vista is home to an incredible park that’s the first of its kind
Mata is taking you to Veterans Park in Chula Vista. It is home to the country’s first fully adaptive playground, allowing both kids and adults with limitations to live their lives to the fullest.
kusi.com
Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
The Urban Menu publisher WINS Mr. San Diego Pride 2022
UPDATE: San Diego publisher Darrell "Ditter" Fulton, won Mr. San Diego Pride 2022. As the publisher of The Urban Menu a lifestyle magazine that reports on the urban lifestyle in San Diego and Southern California. This nomination comes from the Imperial Court de San Diego, which San Diego celebrates Pride from July 9 thru July 17.
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
Quinceñeras make a return following pandemic pause
SAN DIEGO — Quinceñeras are one of the most celebrated birthdays for young girls who are turning 15. It’s a coming-of-age celebration that marks a milestone in a young girl’s life. The tradition is celebrated mainly in the Hispanic culture. It's seen throughout Latin America, the...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0