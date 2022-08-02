Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It’s a sport that gained popularity in the 1950s when kids took the wheels off roller skates and nailed them to a 2x4 and hoped for the best. Hit a pebble and off you go! So many skinned knees and elbows but did it stop them? No, it certainly did not. Sidewalk surfing or skateboarding took off in California, but it didn’t take long for the rest of the country to get in on the action.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO