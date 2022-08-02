ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

14 year old young man killed in car vs pedestrian accident in Round Rock

By Staff
cun.news
 2 days ago
www.cun.news

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly beating, killing roommate in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and killing his roommate in North Austin. 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery. APD says officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 8500 block...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Rock, TX
Cars
Williamson County, TX
Accidents
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Cedar Park, TX
County
Williamson County, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Accident#Louis Henna Boulevard#Leander Police#The Round Rock Police
fox44news.com

Man charged with putting camera in church restroom

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX
fox44news.com

One in jail after Temple high speed evasion of police

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – An 18-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after police say he drove at high speed through traffic on Monday night trying to evade officers following a traffic stop. Police say it started about 9:30 p.m. when officers made a traffic stop on a gray...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list

KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton man accused of shooting his own son

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
BELTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Dog killings worry Bertram residents

At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
BERTRAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy