Delta Junction, AK

Whiskey Riff

Killer Whales Chase Otter Right Onto A Boat In Alaska

Orcas are a massive animal, with males weighing up to 13,000-pounds. They are also incredibly smart, ferocious, usually have strength in numbers hunting together with members of their pod. This video shows them hunting together as a fishing boat captures it all on video and becomes a part of the...
ALASKA STATE
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad

An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild

KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
ALASKA STATE
UPI News

Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
webcenterfairbanks.com

The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 28 – July 9

Peter George Nicori, 43 1st Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 20 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob. Wallace B. Joe, 64 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Mamie Seton-Hoelscher, 44 2nd Degree Harassment, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. $150. Bosco L. Charles, 25 Violated Conditions of Release Driving Under the Influence...
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado

The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
COLORADO STATE
alaskareporter.com

Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths

In Alaska, the state with the nation’s biggest increase in drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, certain demographic groups have been at higher risk, according to a newly released report: men more than women, Alaska Natives more than other ethnic groups and Anchorage and Gulf Coast residents more than those in other parts of the state.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Delta Discovery

Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums

A letter to Michael Dunleavey, Honorable Governor of the Great State of Alaska. I wrote to you this past spring/summer with regards to closure or at least some sort of number of chums pass through False Pass for migrating chum to their spawning grounds. While I saw increased numbers of chum for our Kuskokwim River with the decreased commercial activities for Alaska Peninsula Area M Commercial Fisheries, which I very much appreciate for the well being of my people. I also think that your administration has not done enough to protect the Yukon King and Chum both summer and fall stocks.
ALASKA STATE

