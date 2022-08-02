wham1180.iheart.com
Killer Whales Chase Otter Right Onto A Boat In Alaska
Orcas are a massive animal, with males weighing up to 13,000-pounds. They are also incredibly smart, ferocious, usually have strength in numbers hunting together with members of their pod. This video shows them hunting together as a fishing boat captures it all on video and becomes a part of the...
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild
KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 28 – July 9
Peter George Nicori, 43 1st Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 20 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob. Wallace B. Joe, 64 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Mamie Seton-Hoelscher, 44 2nd Degree Harassment, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. $150. Bosco L. Charles, 25 Violated Conditions of Release Driving Under the Influence...
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado
The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths
In Alaska, the state with the nation’s biggest increase in drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, certain demographic groups have been at higher risk, according to a newly released report: men more than women, Alaska Natives more than other ethnic groups and Anchorage and Gulf Coast residents more than those in other parts of the state.
Inmate being held in Washington County for federal parole violation faces murder charge in Idaho
ST. GEORGE — An Arizona man held in Washington County on federal parole violation was set to be released but will remain in custody awaiting extradition after local prosecutors received a first-degree murder warrant filed in connection with the grisly slaying of an Idaho man in January. The suspect,...
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Former Cuomo Adviser Killed After Being Kicked Out Of Lyft On Highway
Sidney Wolf, an ex-adviser to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was killed last month after being kicked out of a Lyft ride in the middle of a Delaware highway, FOX 5 NY reports. A fatal crash was reported by Delaware State Police on Coastal Highway near Anchors Way in...
Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums
A letter to Michael Dunleavey, Honorable Governor of the Great State of Alaska. I wrote to you this past spring/summer with regards to closure or at least some sort of number of chums pass through False Pass for migrating chum to their spawning grounds. While I saw increased numbers of chum for our Kuskokwim River with the decreased commercial activities for Alaska Peninsula Area M Commercial Fisheries, which I very much appreciate for the well being of my people. I also think that your administration has not done enough to protect the Yukon King and Chum both summer and fall stocks.
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s easy to see Frank Bird has an appreciation for art. The walls of his house proudly display his extensive collection — but perhaps what Bird appreciates more than art is the time he spent serving our country. “I love my job,” Bird said....
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
