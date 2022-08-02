ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Madison Area Lions’ donations help school nurses

By Gregg Parker
themadisonrecord.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
themadisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

Wroblewski in 15-mile swimming challenge for Wounded Warriors

MADISON – A Madison resident, public figure, mother and wife will add another title for herself after undertaking a new, challenging venture. Maura Wroblewski is planning on swimming 15 miles for the Wounded Warriors Project during the month of August. She represents District 1 on Madison City Council and has volunteered frequently in civic projects to boost quality of life in Madison.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Schools starting new STEM programs for students

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will open its doors to students on August 9 and teachers were in the classrooms on Tuesday preparing for new initiatives they’ll use to teach this year. Defined Learning is a part of this initiative and it will serve students from kindergarten...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Madison, AL
Society
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone housing residents deliver feedback

Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Davis
WAFF

Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love The Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!. The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Club#Lions Clubs International#Charity#Madison Area Lions#Madison Area Lions Club#Mcs#Madison Lions Club
The Daily South

9 Best Things to Do in Florence, Alabama

Northwestern Alabama is an underrated part of the state that's home to The Shoals, a community built around the Tennessee River that includes the towns of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield. The largest of the four, with a population of about 40,000, is Florence. Named for the city in Italy, Florence, Alabama, was established in 1818 and is the county seat of Lauderdale County. Historically, Florence's location on the river and later development of its railroads got the city on the map in the shipping industry. Today, it's a growing hub for small businesses, young families and entrepreneurs, and hip restaurants and entertainment, with a convivial, slightly eclectic vibe that's welcoming to all. There's a reason they call Florence the "Renaissance City." Here are the best things to do in Florence, Alabama on your visit.
FLORENCE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel

A beloved historic home in Decatur is getting new life! The McEntire House property is set to be redeveloped by Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, CEO of Sims Patrick Studio in Atlanta. Once complete, the home will serve as the centerpiece of the new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space along the city’s riverfront.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle City Schools names interim superintendent

The Hartselle City School board tonight voted 4-1 to name Sabrina Buettner interim superintendent. Board member Venita Jones (Place 5) was the sole no vote. Buettner is a retired district administrator who worked with Hartselle City Schools for 36 years. She is a graduate of Jacksonville State University. Currently, Buettner serves as the chairperson of the Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame and attends Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved moving forward with phase two of the Clift Farm development plan, this will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, the spokesperson for Breland companies, said that the properties are...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy