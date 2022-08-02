Madison Area Lions’ donations help school nurses

themadisonrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themadisonrecord.com
Wroblewski in 15-mile swimming challenge for Wounded Warriors
MADISON – A Madison resident, public figure, mother and wife will add another title for herself after undertaking a new, challenging venture. Maura Wroblewski is planning on swimming 15 miles for the Wounded Warriors Project during the month of August. She represents District 1 on Madison City Council and has volunteered frequently in civic projects to boost quality of life in Madison.
WAFF
Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
WAFF
Marshall County Schools starting new STEM programs for students
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools will open its doors to students on August 9 and teachers were in the classrooms on Tuesday preparing for new initiatives they’ll use to teach this year. Defined Learning is a part of this initiative and it will serve students from kindergarten...
WAFF
Huntsville City elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is getting ready for the upcoming school year. At its July 26 meeting the board made some changes to the weapons policy for elementary school students in their Behavioral Learning Guide. School Board members will use a new system to decide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama teacher who taught first graders about Jesus ‘was doing her job,’ superintendent says
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it appears a Moulton Elementary teacher was illegally promoting Christianity to first graders in April when discussing Easter, but the Lawrence County Schools superintendent says the teacher was “well within her job description.”. Last week, the foundation, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent Superintendent...
WAAY-TV
Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
theredstonerocket.com
Redstone housing residents deliver feedback
Residents of Hunt Housing were commended Thursday for their response to the annual housing survey. “We had 173 responses,” Ray Zapata, housing chief at the Garrison, said during the Facebook Live Town Hall meeting. “That’s a 52% return rate, the highest we’ve had at Redstone Arsenal.”
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAFF
All belongings must be removed from Derrick Street Homeless Camp following eviction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday is the last day for anyone who lived in the Derrick Street Homeless Encampment to return and pick up what they left behind before the camp is off limits according to homeless advocate Emma Steeleman, the Executive Director of Love Huntsville. In past camp evictions,...
WAFF
Stay at the new Soak House and Soapery overnight spa getaway
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love The Soak House and Soapery in Guntersville. We love it even more now that you can stay overnight for a relaxing getaway!. The Soak House now offers two beautiful, historic apartments in downtown Guntersville, just seps away from the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Davidson Homes holds ribbon cutting for 500-rooftop community in Hartselle
Representatives from Davidson Homes, the City of Hartselle and its stakeholders, along with the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting this past week of Cain Park – a new community that will see 500 rooftops added to Hartselle. “This has been a project that we have...
Florence to host pop-up market for local businesses
The 7 Points Marketplace in Florence is home to dozens of locally-owned small businesses in the Shoals – but it's popularity has dwindled over the last decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
9 Best Things to Do in Florence, Alabama
Northwestern Alabama is an underrated part of the state that's home to The Shoals, a community built around the Tennessee River that includes the towns of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield. The largest of the four, with a population of about 40,000, is Florence. Named for the city in Italy, Florence, Alabama, was established in 1818 and is the county seat of Lauderdale County. Historically, Florence's location on the river and later development of its railroads got the city on the map in the shipping industry. Today, it's a growing hub for small businesses, young families and entrepreneurs, and hip restaurants and entertainment, with a convivial, slightly eclectic vibe that's welcoming to all. There's a reason they call Florence the "Renaissance City." Here are the best things to do in Florence, Alabama on your visit.
Madison County to build new courthouse downtown, site to be determined
Madison County will build a new courthouse, Commission Chairman Dale Strong said at his State of the County Address at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday. Strong said the Commission will go through the same process as it did during the construction of its Service Center, which opened last year at Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.
The best way to spend a day in Huntsville, according to News 19 Facebook fans
What's the best way to spend a day in Huntsville? That's the question posed to News 19 viewers on Facebook more than one week ago. See the results here 🚀⬇️
thebamabuzz.com
Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel
A beloved historic home in Decatur is getting new life! The McEntire House property is set to be redeveloped by Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, CEO of Sims Patrick Studio in Atlanta. Once complete, the home will serve as the centerpiece of the new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space along the city’s riverfront.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle City Schools names interim superintendent
The Hartselle City School board tonight voted 4-1 to name Sabrina Buettner interim superintendent. Board member Venita Jones (Place 5) was the sole no vote. Buettner is a retired district administrator who worked with Hartselle City Schools for 36 years. She is a graduate of Jacksonville State University. Currently, Buettner serves as the chairperson of the Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame and attends Hartselle First United Methodist Church.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved moving forward with phase two of the Clift Farm development plan, this will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, the spokesperson for Breland companies, said that the properties are...
WAFF
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Comments / 0