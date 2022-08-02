ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

EMS levy ‘absolutely critical’ to keep some emergency services in Benton County

By Rylee Fitzgerald
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fE3IK_0h1AQG6800

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Voters may see two measures concerning fire districts on their ballots for the primary election. Fire districts in Benton County are asking voters to consider their levies for emergency medical service funding.

The Benton County Fire Protection District #2 is asking people to vote to renew their current and expiring EMS levy. They said this means the Fire District will maintain the ‘highest level of pre-hospital care available.’

“This is absolutely critical to keep the doors open for the ambulance to keep projecting service to our community,” said Dennis Bates, the assistant Chief of the BCFPD #2. He said call volume has increased by 58% since they last asked for funding in 2012.

They also expect housing in the area to rise 10-20%. They said they want to be able to keep up with increasing demands.

The area this impacts includes halfway to West Richland, halfway to Prosser, the Horse Heaven Hills area, and around Rattlesnake Mountain. It’s located in Benton City.

“Without the levy, it decreases funding to our fire department and makes it harder for us to operate the ambulance,” said Bates.

For the fire district, this is not a new tax. They said it’s the restoration of funding to maintain EMS services to the community. The district does not have a permanent levy in place to provide funding to their emergency services.

Fire District #2 looking for a levy renewal—Fire District #4 looking for an levy increase

However, at BCFPD #4, which covers most of the West Richland area, the Fire District is looking to raise taxes on their permanent levy.

Fire Chief of the BCFPD #4, Paul Carlyle said, “We’re trying to reset the levy rate to 50 cents per 1000. This year it dropped to 35 cents per 1000. And so it’s not a new levy or a new tax. We’re just asking for the lid lift on it.”

Chief Carlyle said this levy will greatly affect the district. He said, “If we’re successful in passing this levy, what that means to us is that we’re going to hire some additional personnel. Our call volume has dramatically increased over the last 10 years. And so we need to add some more staff to adjust those higher call volume.”

When looking at your ballot this week, they ask you to vote purely on what you want for your area.

“Should we continue on with our ambulance service? You know, it’s their right to vote yes or no for this.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Primary Election Results for Tri-Cities region

These are the initial results of the primary elections for Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla Counties. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Action News will continue to update this as new numbers are released. The top two candidates in each race will be on the general election...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 9:00 p.m. Level 3 evacuations are still in place for Audubon and Maloy Roads. Red Cross set up shelters in Selah at the civic center and in Ellensburg. The wildfire is close to 0% containment. "Right now our main concern is going to be structure...
NACHES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
Benton County, WA
Government
City
Benton City, WA
Local
Washington Health
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Prosser, WA
NEWStalk 870

Fire Demolishes Storage Building at Walla Walla Golf Course

Early morning fire at the Veterans Golf Course in Walla Walla caused an estimated $110K in damages Wednesday. Walla Walla Fire Department officials, including Communications Manage Brendan Koch reported the call came in about a large fire at the course. The citizen calls about the fire mentioned visible flames, and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bridge construction on I-82 worries businesses in Selah

I-82 WESTBOUND – The Department of Transportation is closing a half-mile section of Interstate 82 westbound for construction between Yakima and Selah. The West Bridge will be closed for 30 days while they resurface the bridge decks on the twin bridges starting the second week of August. The Department...
SELAH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Ambulance Service#Levies#Ems#Bcfpd
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima county courts, attorneys coordinating to break up case backlog

One of the basic rights guaranteed to Americans is a “speedy and public trial” if accused of a crime. However, circumstances can slow down the judicial process, such as obtaining evidence, interviewing witnesses before trial, or court being recessed for months due to a global pandemic. In recent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wheat field burns near Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
PASCO, WA
AOL Corp

Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties

Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy