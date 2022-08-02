ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auchinachie Cares: Animal Care Sanctuary

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.

It’s a great way to bring awareness to these organizations and reward them for the great work they do in and for our community.

From the Animal Care Sanctuary:

“Thanks to our supporters, the Animal Care Sanctuary has been rescuing animals for over 50 years. On any given day, hundreds of dogs and cats are in residence.

They come from closing or overrun shelters, areas hit by disaster, owner surrenders, or are abandoned, mistreated or have special needs.

Since we have our own veterinary and behavioral team, we are able to give these animals the TIME & CARE they need.  Some of the animals we take in would not have a chance in most shelters.  Some may have been badly mistreated, never received veterinary care, or never known human kindness.

Being a no kill shelter, allows us the time to find the perfect family for each of our animals.

As part of our community engagement, our programs offer pet food pantries and our clinics offer thousands of affordable spay/neuter surgeries every year.

Our animals, adopters, donors, volunteers and staff are extremely proud of the national recognition earned for our innovative programs. One of which is our participation in Maddie’s Fund, which is the fulfillment of a promise to create a no-kill nation where every dog and cat is guaranteed a healthy home or habitat.”

Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
CBS Miami

Owners struggling with inflation unfortunately having to surrender their pets

MIAMI – Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog."We had to make a decision about, you know, we need a roof for the baby and us," says Kathya Perec of Florida.Shelters in some parts of the country are overwhelmed and understaffed. Julie Skellenger of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Iowa says, "We only have so much space in our facility. So if we don't have the room, we...
WEKU

Rescue groups begin work to rehome 4,000 beagles bred for research

The first group of the roughly 4,000 beagles in the custody of a research facility in Virginia have been brought to their new, temporary homes. More than a dozen beagles arrived at the facility of the Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Virginia on Thursday. It was the first of many deliveries as hundreds of rescue groups across the country are mobilizing in the coming weeks to rehome the beagles.
The Motley Fool

This Is a Cat's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

What's the average pet insurance premium cost by age for your cat?. Pet insurance covers veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries for your cat. Premiums vary based on the type of policy you choose, where you live, the breed, age of your cat, deductible amount, and much more. The average...
katzenworld.co.uk

Navigating the Outdoor versus Indoor Cat Debate

A guide on deciding what is best for you and your cat by Kris Hill from the Society for Companion Animal Studies (SCAS) This blog is not intended to engage directly in the debate of whether pet cats should be kept indoors or permitted to roam, a topic that can become heated and polarising. Rather, the intention is to help the reader navigate what might be a difficult decision and encourage compassion and tolerance amongst fellow cat-lovers.
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
ROANOKE, VA
topdogtips.com

Do Dogs Act Like Their Owners?

If you're a dog parent you might notice that your pup sometimes mirrors your personality. Now, you may be wondering, do dogs act like their owners?. Well, the short answer is yes, they do. Dog personalities are linked to their human personality. Animal behavior researchers say that dogs know what...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own

An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
ANIMALS
The Dogington Post

Puppy Born Without Front Legs Living Happily In A Senior Dog Home

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Joey, the little canine born without front legs, is now spreading happiness in a senior dog rescue home in Rhode Island. Staying at the Vintage Pet Rescue, the dog is also raising awareness about the importance of animal rescues.
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzsharer.com

How To Budget for Your Pet’s Vet Bills

Pet’s Vet Bills: Going to the vet with a sick pet is one of those things you don’t think will happen to you until it does. Indeed, despite the fact that only 14% of dog owners are able to afford the cost of vet bills, 25% of dog owners do not consider pet insurance to be worth it. And when your pet feels unwell or gets hurt, you suddenly realize just how expensive it can be. Veterinary bills can easily run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and if your pet needs surgery or other expensive treatments, the costs can be even higher. In this article, we’ll give you some tips on how to budget for your pet’s veterinarian bills. Keep reading to learn more.
PETS
pethelpful.com

The Benefits of Crate Training a Puppy

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. The benefits of crate training a puppy are various. Indeed, more and more dog breeders are starting to introduce their puppies to a crate from an early age. This simple training...
PETS
