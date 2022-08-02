Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’

lynnwoodtoday.com
Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2022
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. 17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported. 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault. 3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and lying to a police officer. 4900 block 194th...
Lynnwood man indicted for hate crime, interstate threats
A 37-year-old Lynnwood man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for a hate crime and four counts of interstate threats, the U.S. Attorneys Office said. Joey David George, who is in the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, will be arraigned on the indictment on Aug. 11. “By law,...
Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
South County Walks continue in Lynnwood on Thursdays
Lynnwood Walks continue Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W. Walks are typically two to three miles and routes will vary based on location. The event is family friendly and open to all. Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time registration form...
Save the date: Fair on 44th returns to Lynnwood Sept. 10
Fair on 44th, the City of Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party, returns Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be vehicle tours, demonstrations and hands-on games and activities for families. The event takes place on 44th Ave W in front of Civic...
Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you
With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
Carbon Health opens first Washington state clinic in Lynnwood
Carbon Health is now open at 2915 184th St. S.W. #5, in Lynnwood. The company’s first clinic in Washington state, it will be open for urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody testing. Eventually, they plan to transitions into a full-service primary care clinic. Patients are able to book both in-clinic urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody test appointments without a referral.
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 2,990 16.38%. Petra Bigea. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,121 17.09%. Lillian Ortiz-Self. (Prefers Democratic Party) 12,123 66.39%. WRITE-IN 25 0.14%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. Candidate Vote...
Pacific Little League 10u and 11u all star teams finish strong in district, state tourneys
Pacific Little League’s 10u and 11u all star baseball teams finished strong in recently completed district and state tournaments. Pacific includes players from Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 10u Pacific Little League All Star team took first place in the district tournament and then went on to the state tournament,...
