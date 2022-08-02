Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Termination hearing for Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo is delayed again
A termination hearing to decide the fate of embattled Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been delayed due to "a scheduling conflict," the school district said Wednesday. The hearing was set to be held Thursday and has already been rescheduled once from the originally intended date of July...
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski dies in car accident that also killed 2 staffers
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident that also killed two of Walorski's staffers, House Republican leaders announced Wednesday. The news came as a major shock on Capitol Hill and immediately sparked an outpouring of grief and remembrances from lawmakers and aides who paid tribute to the lives and careers of the congresswoman and the two staffers.
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future. Klamath River resident Kayla Dailey, pregnant with her third child, spent her due date not prepping for...
Special prosecutor says Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant should not face state charges
A Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed an Army lieutenant and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in 2020 should not face state charges, a special prosecutor says, though he formally referred the case to the US Attorney's Office for a federal civil rights investigation. "Although I find...
