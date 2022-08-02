ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Marcus Freeman ranked outside of top-25 head coaches

By Brad Weiss
 2 days ago
slapthesign.com

AthlonSports.com

Coaches Talk Anonymously About Notre Dame for 2022

It's not easy getting college football coaches to honestly comment on another coach, player or team. Most coaches don't want to give opposing teams billboard material, which is why there is a lot of coach speak or overused cliches used throughout the offseason or regular season. In order to get...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Four-star DB Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side four-star safety / receiver Brauntae Johnson recently made his way to Notre Dame recently. The 6-3, 170-pounder, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the country from the class of 2024 per 247Sports and the No. 61 overall talent next cycle per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is a top target for the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it's obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn't only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Penn football looking to bounce back with young team

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen football team is looking to bounce back in 2022 after finishing the 2021 season with a 6-6 record. The Kingsmen did win a sectional title, but their season ended one week later in regionals after suffering a 39-7 loss to Merrillville. While Head...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Byers Softball Complex to host Men's Major Fast Pitch National Softball Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend is set to host the USA Softball Men's Major Fast Pitch National Championships between August 4 and August 7. Twenty teams from ten states and Canada are set to compete for the Fast Pitch National Championship, as the city of South Bend hosts the Men's Major for the 12th time, the most of any single city in the US.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Top High School Teams and ESPN Returning to the Civic

(La Porte, IN) - Blue Chip High School basketball is coming back to La Porte's Civic Auditorium this winter. The schedule for next season's NIBC La Porte Invitational tournament has been announced. Civic Director Brett Binversie says the tournament will be even bigger this year, featuring ten teams...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Districts still looking for bus drivers

School starts as early as Friday in some districts in Michiana, including Goshen. That district, and several others are still looking for bus drivers. Ligonier, Mishawaka and South Bend Schools are looking to hire, as well. In South Bend, a driver can earn $19.26 after the first 40 working days.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi

In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Bryan Boyer, MD, has joined the care team at Franciscan Physician Network Coolspring Health Center. Dr. Boyer received his training at Indiana University School of Medicine in Bloomington, Ind. His residency was at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio, and his fellowship was at Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship in Columbus, Ohio.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line to study new route to South Bend Airport, again

The South Shore Line continues pushing for a more direct route to South Bend Airport but isn't ruling out a future extension to the city's downtown. Mike Noland, the president of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), says the current route to the east side of the airport was only meant to be temporary but has now been in place for about 30 years. "We go past the airport, farther than we need to go, and we come around the back side, which is 20 grade crossings. And it takes us 12 to 15 minutes extra to travel that, to come in the back side of the airport," Noland told the NICTD board Monday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

FOUR WINDS CASINOS CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY WITH AUGUST PROMOTIONS

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of August including a chance to win a Bayliner Boat or a share of $15,000 in Cash or Instant Credit, a share of $155,000 in Cash for Four Winds Casinos' 15th Anniversary, a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash playing KaChingKo, a share of $35,000 in Cash, Instant Credit/Free Slot Play, and a Kubota Zero Turn Mower or a share of $30,000 in Cash or Instant Credit prizes! Summer Pool Parties also continue throughout August at Four Winds New Buffalo.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
chicagocrusader.com

A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth

Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary's decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan

As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
chicagostarmedia.com

New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat

To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn't quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Man accused of hitting five-year-old, cutting off goose's head

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a five-year-old and later cut off a goose's head, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joshua Rogers was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury person under 14, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, and cruelty to an animal.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
