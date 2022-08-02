Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
kbhbradio.com
Two vehicle crash in Turner County results in fatality
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – One person died Monday night in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor. The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was eastbound on 276th Avenue when the...
South Dakota authorities investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Turner County say one person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday evening.
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old killed in Turner County crash
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Chancellor Monday night. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling eastbound on 276th Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with 461st Avenue. The pickup collided in the intersection with a Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling northbound on 461st Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
kbhbradio.com
South Dakota American Legion State Class B Tournament down to final four teams
GREGORY, S.D. – The South Dakota American Legion State Class B Baseball Tournament is down to its final four teams after games were completed on Sunday. Vermillion eliminated Platte/Geddes with a 10 to 0 win and Gregory remained alive with a 10 to 3 win over Dell Rapids. In...
kynt1450.com
Interchange Tours Mysterious Downtown Building
Interchange is a professional and networking group which meets every Monday at noon to keep connected and to have informative presentations. Normally they meet at Minerva’s, but Yesterday, they took a tour of a mysterious building in the Meridian District. Interchange’s president, Dana Schmidt, explains what they are…
kmit.com
Teen involved in Mitchell convenience store robbery sentenced to prison on Tuesday
A teen who was involved in a robbery of a Mitchell convenience store was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Tuesday. 18-year old Geno Gehl was given credit for 223 days served in jail since the incident. Gehl and 18-year old John Beck robbed the Easy Come Easy Go store on 5th and Sanborn in November. Beck took money after pointing a BB gun at the clerk. He was sentenced to five years in prison in March. In Davison County Court, Gehl apologized for the stress caused by the robbery. In handing down the sentence, Judge Chris Giles noted Gehl’s history of addiction and mental health issues and said he hopes Gehl can work on those issues while incarcerated.
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
