Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix by NWS

A teen who was involved in a robbery of a Mitchell convenience store was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Tuesday. 18-year old Geno Gehl was given credit for 223 days served in jail since the incident. Gehl and 18-year old John Beck robbed the Easy Come Easy Go store on 5th and Sanborn in November. Beck took money after pointing a BB gun at the clerk. He was sentenced to five years in prison in March. In Davison County Court, Gehl apologized for the stress caused by the robbery. In handing down the sentence, Judge Chris Giles noted Gehl’s history of addiction and mental health issues and said he hopes Gehl can work on those issues while incarcerated.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO