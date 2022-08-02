Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 12:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1245 PM MST. * At 1205 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 20 miles southwest of Benson, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO