Nebraska volleyball coach Cook clarifies Caffey scholarship situation

York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Nebraska football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
2022 has to be the season Scott Frost gets his Nebraska football program turned around. One would think that in year five under Scott Frost, the Nebraska football team should go bowling. Despite never winning more than five games since leaving UCF once his alma mater came calling, Frost should...
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska men’s golf coach accused of aggravated DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s former men’s golf coach has been accused of driving under the influence in Colfax County, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 9:44 p.m. on July 2, Brett Balak was pulled over at a Casey’s in Schuyler when a Colfax County deputy saw that his taillights were out.
Kearney Hub
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
HuskerExtra.com
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player gets investment for business
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 8 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
York News-Times
Nebraska’s quarterbacks have talent, but Mark Whipple wants to shape their minds first
Mark Whipple stood with hands on hips as six men in green jerseys flung passes to tight ends and receivers. The man with white hair and a black pullover didn’t move much over 30 minutes inside Hawks Championship Center. His eyes did, though. Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
Omaha woman wins $1 million playing Powerball
LINCOLN, Neb.-Wendy Donahue of Omaha won $1 million playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. Donahue purchased her ticket at Baker’s #321 at 505 N 155th Plaza in Omaha. The ticket contained a winning play for the July 25 drawing which matched all five white ball numbers (25, 37, 38, 39, 65).
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
klkntv.com
Duncan Aviation expanding and hosting first career fair in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One of the world’s largest privately owned jet service providers, Duncan Aviation, is looking for Lincolnites to hire. Since 1966, Duncan Aviation has served Lincoln, and now it’s expanding to create even more jobs in the community. Duncan Aviation human resources supervisor Jennifer...
kosu.org
Once a bipartisan issue, conservation has become controversial after Biden set goal
It was Earth Day 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. But Gov. Pete Ricketts wasn’t promoting a typical go-green message for the attendees at the American Stewards of Liberty conference. He was there to talk about the dangers of conservation practices and take aim at President Joe Biden’s goal to conserve...
