KU football lands 3-star DL

Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas basketball lands first 2023 commit
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Four-star 2023 basketball prospect Chris Johnson announced on his Instagram live that he will be committing to Kansas. Johnson is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Montverde Academy. Johnson held offers from Alabama, Arkansas and others. “Kansas has been with me throughout the whole process; through the ups and downs and everything about […]
Lance Leipold announces starting quarterback
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- University of Kansas football preseason camp began Tuesday. Lance Leipold and two players spoke with the media afterwards. Leipold said he expects Jalon Daniels to be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback to start the season. “Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] tp start week one? Yeah, I would,” Leipold said. Daniels was largely the Jayhawks […]
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
WIBW
Highland Park head coach Jermaine Monroe feels turnaround coming
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2014 was the last time Highland Park won a football game but despite a 56 game losing streak. Second year head coach Jermaine Monroe believes this could be the year for a turnaround. Starting this year, the Scots will be a part of the Kansas City...
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
WIBW
Topeka housing market one of most affordable in U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another national report - this time from LawnLove.com - has ranked Topeka’s housing market among the most affordable in the nation. Lawn Love says renters have felt the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it even more difficult than ever to save for a home. With the median rent in the U.S. surpassing $2,000 per month, it said it compared 185 rental markets to determine 2022′s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens rescue canoers from Kansas River
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens rescued four canoers after their boats capsized in the Kansas River in Jefferson Co. over the weekend. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Game Warden Arnold was contacted by the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office with reports of four capsized canoes in the Kansas River and boaters who needed help.
WIBW
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
WIBW
Washburn’s Mulvane ArtLab to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s Mulvane Art Museum’s ArtLab, an innovative center for hands-on arts education that had been closed due to the pandemic, will reopen on August 6th. The ArtLab will be open to the public on Tuesdays from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from...
Kansas ballots will have post-election audit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
WIBW
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
WIBW
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted. Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote No,” and “No...
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
