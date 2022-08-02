Don’t get your hopes up for season 2 of ‘Ms. Marvel’, says cinematographer

Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO