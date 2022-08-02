ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Don’t get your hopes up for season 2 of ‘Ms. Marvel’, says cinematographer

By Jamie Dunkin
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Iman
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer#Television#Muslim
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"

Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘Venom’ on Disney Plus?

Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is the main villain in ‘Black Adam’? Sabbac, Explained

Black Adam fans have waited a long time for the DC antihero to hit the big screen, and it is now finally happening. Comic book fans know that Black Adam could be either a hero or villain, and if star Dwyane Johnson decided to play either one of those in his first appearance as Black Adam, fans would have understood and loved it. Johnson will indeed portray Black Adam as a hero, but who will play the villain opposite him?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?

Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Madame Web’ set photos unveil first look at Emma Roberts

What with everything the MCU has coming out over the next year or so, Sony’s Madame Web might not be right at the top of the list of Marvel fans’ most-anticipated upcoming movies, but maybe it should be given the ridiculously talented cast the studio has accrued for their latest Spider-Man spinoff. Dakota Johnson features in the lead as the eponymous psychic spider-woman, but she’s far from the only A-lister on board.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy