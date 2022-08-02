Don’t get your hopes up for season 2 of ‘Ms. Marvel’, says cinematographer

wegotthiscovered.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Marvel Fans Spot Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Will Charlie Cox appear as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Some fans seem to think so after watching the new trailer for the Disney+ series.
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Captain America: New World Order: What We Know About The Marvel Movie So Far
Captain America 4 will be here before you know it. Here's everything we know about New World Order so far!
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Is ‘Venom’ on Disney Plus?
Fans around the world lined up to see Tom Hardy hit the big screen in Venom and then the sequel Venom: Let There be Carnage. With one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood taking the big screen, it is not hard to see why fans just cannot get enough of it. All of this has fans wanting to know if they will be able to access Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage on their Disney Plus account at any point.
Who is the main villain in ‘Black Adam’? Sabbac, Explained
Black Adam fans have waited a long time for the DC antihero to hit the big screen, and it is now finally happening. Comic book fans know that Black Adam could be either a hero or villain, and if star Dwyane Johnson decided to play either one of those in his first appearance as Black Adam, fans would have understood and loved it. Johnson will indeed portray Black Adam as a hero, but who will play the villain opposite him?
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
Every new Marvel movie and show we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
Fans expecting big ‘Deadpool 3’ news imminently after Ryan Reynolds begins training
San Diego Comic-Con may have came and went without a peep from Deadpool 3, something that took fans by surprise when the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo outings had been added to the Disney Plus library 24 hours previously, but all eyes instantly turned to next month’s D23 presentation instead.
‘Madame Web’ set photos unveil first look at Emma Roberts
What with everything the MCU has coming out over the next year or so, Sony’s Madame Web might not be right at the top of the list of Marvel fans’ most-anticipated upcoming movies, but maybe it should be given the ridiculously talented cast the studio has accrued for their latest Spider-Man spinoff. Dakota Johnson features in the lead as the eponymous psychic spider-woman, but she’s far from the only A-lister on board.
