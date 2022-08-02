ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Here’s how to get tickets for new Des Moines Passenger Ferry service, which starts Aug. 10

Normandy Park Blog
 2 days ago
From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

Tickets are now available for the new Des Moines Passenger Ferry service to the downtown Seattle waterfront, which starts Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2022.

This is a two-month pilot project to test the viability of a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines Marina and Downtown Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina.

Service is scheduled to start Wednesday, Aug. 10, and run through Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 aboard the Chilkat Express, chartered from and run by Puget Sound Express.

Initially the boat will make four trips a day, Wednesday through Sunday.

Transit time is 40 minutes each way.

Cost for tickets for the first week is FREE. After then, it’ll be $10 each way, Seniors (65+) and Military $5 each way, and children under 13 ride free.

DEPART DES MOINES MARINA:

  • 10 a.m.
  • Noon
  • 2 p.m.
  • 4 p.m.

DEPART BELL HARBOR MARINA:

  • 11 a.m.
  • 1 p.m.
  • 3 p.m.
  • 5 p.m.

Availability of crew currently limits service to 10 hours a day, but if demand warrants and additional crew can be hired, an additional round trip may be added leaving Des Moines at 8 a.m. and leaving Seattle at 9 a.m.

The City of Des Moines is partnering with the Highline School District to provide deckhands to work alongside trained crew. The paid internships give students exposure to the maritime industry, and they will gain sea time credit which they can use to further their training.

Built in 2001 as a passenger ferry for the Alaska market, the Chilkat Express is an efficient, quiet and smooth-running hydrofoil powered by twin waterjets. She has a cruising speed of 40 knots.

The Chilkat Express is owned and operated by Puget Sound Express, which has been operating passenger ferries and tour boats on the Puget Sound since 1985. Puget Sound Express is a third-generation family-run business founded in 1985. They currently operate whale watching tours out of 3 locations, totaling 7 departures per day.

For more info, click here.

Read previous coverage on The Waterland Blog here.

Comments / 0

 

q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington

Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue

SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
SNOHOMISH, WA
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
