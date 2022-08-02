California firefighters battling the McKinney Fire get an assist from Oregon crews

www.kgw.com
KXL
Oregon Sends Fire Crews To California
Portland, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized three specialized task forces to help California crews fight that states largest wild fire. Crews from Marion, Linn and Clakamas counties are in the Golden State protecting communities from the deadly McKinney Fire. The crews started 24 hour shifts on Monday and could be in California for two weeks. Izak Hamilton, Spokesperson for Clackamas Fire says they also sent a significant amount of equipment. Including all terrain fire trucks, and water tenders.
Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing
PORTLAND, Ore. — After the infamous 2020 wildfire season, Oregon is taking steps to let people know if their home is in a vulnerable area during wildfire season. Though it would seem people would want to know if their home is at risk during those summer months, there's been a lot of fallout. Some homeowners, especially in rural parts of Oregon, say it has caused their insurance rates to go way up. But forestry officials say they're trying to save lives.
Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again
Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
KXL
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
nbc16.com
Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire
MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
ijpr.org
Thu 8 AM | Oregon's wildfire risk map and defensible space code, explained
It's a simple fact of life in Oregon: it gets dry in the summer, and things can catch on fire. That much is accepted, but state efforts to increase fire safety are meeting with resistance. First, there's the new wildfire risk map, which places all properties, rural and urban, into...
Newborn baby boy missing out of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for help to find a newborn baby boy who was last seen with his parents in Portland on Monday. Authorities believe the child may be in danger. Kanon Zee was born just eight days earlier, on July...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
thelundreport.org
Meth Has Changed, And It's Sabotaging Oregon's Mental Health System
Every time Anthony Ware got out of prison, he noticed the meth in Portland tasted more like chemicals. “My daily routine was like, wake up, eat a piece, let that kick in, and then smoke to keep my high,” he said of that time in his life. It was...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
McKinney Fire near California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered
Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
Comments / 0