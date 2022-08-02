Christian Vázquez took batting practice with Red Sox while trade to Astros was finalized: ‘He’s going over there to catch against us’

www.masslive.com
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Christian Vazquez's bizarre last moments as a Red Sox
The last moments of Christian Vazquez’s tenure with the Red Sox were unforgettable, with the catcher choosing to take batting practice even though he was on the verge of being traded.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Yankees rivals teaming up to help Astros at trade deadline is sickening
Alright. New York Yankees fans aren’t going to forget this, so when any Baltimore Orioles or Tampa Bay Rays fans come to the stadium and receive an even more-unwelcome-than-usual reception, just know this is why. On Monday, overshadowed by the Yankees’ acquisitions of Scott Effross, Frankie Montas and Lou...
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Report: Astros Acquire Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox
According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Christian Vázquez is now a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros have struggled to find a good balance at catcher in 2022 between Martín Maldonado and a litany of backups, now it seems they've found the man they were looking for.
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Did Frankie Montas acquisition indicate issue with 1 Yankees pitcher?
The New York Yankees made an exciting addition to their pitching staff on Monday, but the news might not be so exciting for another Yankees starter. Righty starter Frankie Montas was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Prospects Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, JP Sears, and Cooper Bowman went to Oakland with righty reliever Lou Trivino accompanying Montas to New York.
Jarren Duran leads the way with 3 RBIs as Red Sox hold on for 3-2 win over Astros
On a day filled with distractions — and trades — the Red Sox pulled off a come-from-behind victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday night. Boston defeated Houston by a final score 3-2 to improve to 52-52 on the season and win back-to-back games for the first time since July 9-10.
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
