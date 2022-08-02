Idaho Falls street closed to traffic Monday night

www.eastidahonews.com
Post Register
Water line repair planned on Lincoln Road
The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will repair a water line in the 900 block of Lincoln Road, near North Tourist Park on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, a city news release said.
Construction begins on part of Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and...
New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue
POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg
A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. The post Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Little makes a stop in Pocatello for groundbreaking of ‘Flying Y’ interchange
POCATELLO — A ceremonial groundbreaking Monday afternoon marked the beginning of work that, over the coming years, will see the “Flying Y” interchange in Pocatello totally remodeled. A new Interstate 15-Interstate 86 system interchange will create safer merging while increasing vehicle capacity. And the Chubbuck Road overpass...
I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open
UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
Post Register
Idaho Falls approves land purchase for future fire station
Idaho Falls will soon be getting its second fire station in a decade. The City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of about seven acres of land for a future fire station on the corner of Spitfire Street and Boeing Street.
Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
Recall effort underway, censure proposed as Pocatello City Council clash intensifies
POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is set to formally vote on censuring council member Roger Bray at its Thursday meeting amid an effort to recall him and two other council members. Pocatello resident Joan Reed initiated the recall of Bray as well as council members Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens last week and the effort was officially approved by the Bannock County Clerk’s Office on Monday to move forward with signature collection. ...
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’
POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
Pocatello Valley firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello
Firefighters battled a brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Friday. The blaze was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday in brush along Interstate 15 near Blackrock Canyon. Firefighters with the Pocatello Valley Fire Department battled the blaze using several fire trucks, according to Fire Chief Karen Aguilar. The blaze did not threaten any homes...
