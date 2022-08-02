ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls street closed to traffic Monday night

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Water line repair planned on Lincoln Road

The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will repair a water line in the 900 block of Lincoln Road, near North Tourist Park on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, a city news release said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Construction begins on part of Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello firefighters battling blaze inside Abracadabra's restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue

POCATELLO — Pocatello firefighters are battling a blaze inside the Abracadabra's restaurant at 1151 Yellowstone Avenue. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and initial reports are that the blaze broke out inside the kitchen near a gas line, according to Pocatello Fire Department officials. Pocatello Police are on scene assisting with traffic control and the southbound lane of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the restaurant has been closed while firefighters battle the blaze. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for more updates.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant

Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant. The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open

UPDATED 6:15 p.m. - Idaho Transportation Department report Interstate 15 is now open again between McCammon and Downey. PREVIOUS STORY: ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - Down power lines have forced the closure of Interstate 15 between McCammon and the US 91 exit to Preston. Rocky Mountain Power reports that 17 customers are without power in that The post I-15 between McCammon and Downey is open appeared first on Local News 8.
MCCAMMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Signage#Construction Project#Traffic Condition#Public Works
eastidahonews.com

Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge

HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
HAMER, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Recall effort underway, censure proposed as Pocatello City Council clash intensifies

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council is set to formally vote on censuring council member Roger Bray at its Thursday meeting amid an effort to recall him and two other council members. Pocatello resident Joan Reed initiated the recall of Bray as well as council members Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens last week and the effort was officially approved by the Bannock County Clerk’s Office on Monday to move forward with signature collection. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week

RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
idahofallsidaho.gov

City Council approves funding for property to build new fire station

During last Thursday’s Idaho Falls City Council meeting elected officials unanimously approved funding to purchase property to build a new fire station to accommodate commercial and residential growth. The City Council approved the purchase of the seven acre vacant lot on the corner of Spitfire and Boeing Streets with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Autopsy completed in Pocatello ‘suspicious death’

POCATELLO — An autopsy ordered as part of the investigation into a “suspicious unattended death” was completed Tuesday. The results of the autopsy are not expected for several weeks, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. The death was reported around 2:15 p.m. Sunday,...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy