California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.wcn247.com
Related
wcn247.com
Arizona county hit with voting problems, officials vow fixes
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites led to some voters leaving before being able to cast their primary ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McClure both blamed Tuesday's problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.” McClure says he has seen no evidence of a “nefarious act” but said mistakes were made “on a grand scale.” The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.
wcn247.com
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — “Where you went grad,” is a common question posed in Hawaii Pidgin to find out which high school someone graduated from. High school has long been tied to Hawaii residents’ sense of identity. What happens when that school bears the name of President William McKinley, who many Native Hawaiians disdain for his role in the annexation of the Hawaiian Kingdom to the United States? The effort to change the name is meeting resistance from mostly older alumni who say renaming their alma mater would rattle their identity. The resistance comes amid a growing movement across the islands to restore Hawaiian place names in an attempt to honor and respect Native Hawaiian culture and history.
wcn247.com
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints' merits.
wcn247.com
NLRB orders mine workers union to pay coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal oversight board is ordering the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year. The National Labor Relations Board says Warrior Met Coal Mining is due some $13.3 million for costs including increased security, damage repair and lost revenues from unmined coal. It says individuals are due almost $30,000, mostly for damage to vehicles. The union calls the NLRB assessment an “outrageous” decision that it plans to fight. Roughly 1,100 members went on strike against the Alabama-based company on April 1, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has blocked a recreational marijuana proposal from appearing on the ballot this fall. The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hope to put on the November ballot. Supporters had turned in more than enough signatures to qualify, but the proposal still needed the panel's approval. Commissioners complained that the proposal didn't spell out the impact of the amendment. Supporters of the measure said they will appeal to the state Supreme Court. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016.
wcn247.com
Wisconsin district bans pride flags from classrooms
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simple reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Ken Plum recently told the school board an interpretation of a policy that prohibits staff from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain has changed following a legal analysis. Plum said teachers and administrators are prohibited from displaying political or religious messages in their classrooms or on their person, including Pride flags, Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs.
wcn247.com
Texas wildfires continue to erupt; firefighters keep moving
TOLAR, Texas (AP) — One firefighter has suffered burns and two others have been treated for heat exhaustion while fighting a new North Texas wildfire that is completely uncontained after burning almost half a square mile. Hood County officials say the injured firefighter was airlifted to a Dallas hospital with burns to 10% of his body. Elsewhere, s Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman said Wednesday that a fire on the Hays-Blanco county line about 30 miles west of Austin has destroyed three homes and an occupied trailer and blackened 800 acres. It's 60% contained. A fire 60 miles west of Austin has burned 1,400 acres and is 25% uncontained but has burned no homes. Fire crews have that fire 60% contained.
wcn247.com
Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole is recommending clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Coddington, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale's home in Choctaw in 1997. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale on the head with a hammer after Hale, a friend and co-worker, refused to loan $50 to Coddington to buy cocaine. An emotional Coddington apologized to the Hale family and said he is “OK” with the death penalty, but told the board that he is a different man today.
RELATED PEOPLE
wcn247.com
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered at a battle site in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War. Scientists from Rowan University and county officials announced the discovery Tuesday at Red Bank Battlefield Park. The remains rested in a trench for 245 years until a human femur was found during a archaeological dig in June. Officials believe the skeletal remains are part of a mass grave of Hessian soldiers who were killed by Colonial forces during the 1777 Battle of Red Bank. Scientists hope to eventually find their descendants.
wcn247.com
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. But it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted. That leaves it unclear whether the two will clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign says the candidate had accepted Nexstar Media Group's invitation to debate Warnock in Savannah on Oct. 13. Walker has been proclaiming his readiness to debate Warnock for months. But his campaign has expressed doubts over whether formats and moderators would be fair to Walker. Warnock in June accepted invitations for a separate Savannah debate, plus events in Atlanta and Macon.
wcn247.com
Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk. According to a police report, the 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence. According to the report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County. The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate.
wcn247.com
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has pleaded not guilty, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County's circuit court to enter a formal plea. Prosecutors announced in late July that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery in the attack on the parade in Highland Park.
Comments / 0