North West Turned Kim Kardashian Into a Minion

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
Amber Rose was not at all surprised that her ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke up. “Of course [I saw their divorce coming],” the model, 38, said on the Sunday episode of the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast. “I never really thought about [their...
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
The Kardashians famously love a mommy-and-me matching moment, so why shouldn’t dads get in on the fun, too?. North West stepped out with Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, clad in a vintage varsity jacket from father Kanye’s defunct aughts-era streetwear label, Pastelle. Founded in 2004, Pastelle...
Kanye West may have been hit by the supply chain crisis, because his floor-to-ceiling renovation of his Malibu home is far from completion. Ye paid just a skosh over $57 million for the Malibu beachfront home. He's using a famous architect ... Tadao Ando, but even he can't seem to accelerate the process. Then again, Kanye is famous for coming up with a plan and then changing it until it's exactly to his liking.
Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
Malia Obama was spotted with the same mystery man twice within a week, begging the question if she and Harvard boyfriend Rory Farquharson called it quits, Radar has learned.The 24-year-old and mystery man appeared to get along fabulously, chatting amongst each other as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.While some speculate a romance could be brewing, others are convinced the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama may have just been enjoying a friendly outing.She could be seen sipping on a smoothie as they spent time together in photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday.Malia...
Kid Cudi exited the stage mid-set at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday after getting hit by items thrown onstage by the audience. Cudi had been booked to replace Kanye West after West pulled out of the festival a week ago. West still showed up, though, making a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.
Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
In a recent interview, the 10-time Grammy-award-winning singer said she didn’t expect to sound like a “chipmunk” once she heard his completed song.
Xzibit has joked about his failed marriage, but now it looks like he's not laughing. On Sunday, Xzibit's estranged wife, Krista Joiner, claimed that the rapper was hiding millions in cash in various vaults. She went on to allege that Xzibit was lying about having run into financial struggles, and that his weed business was doing just fine.
Chance the Rapper has opened up about the viral footage of himself being yelled at by Kanye West during a recording session.Last January, a clip surfaced online which showed West growing annoyed with Chance (real name Chancelor Bennett), yelling it him to “sit [his] ass down and listen to the album or leave”. The pair were in the studio while recording Kanye’s 2021 album Donda.Speaking toThe Morning Hustle in a new interview, Chance described the footage as being part of “a larger moment”.“No one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” he said.“I saw people put...
Daniel Seavey is moving out of his LA home because he fears for his safety. After a fan forced her way into his place Wednesday night, slept in his bed, and tried on his clothes, the Why Don’t We singer shared his reaction on social media today. While he...
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
Update 8/2/22: On Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his film "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt was asked by a reporter the reasoning behind the viral skirt he wore on the red carpet last week in Berlin. "“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” he told Variety (he wore a green suit this time around).
Out of all the RENAISSANCE discourse that has arisen— from the controversy over the Kelis sample to the ableist slur in "HEATED" — Diane Warren weirdly shading Beyoncé over the number of songwriters on a given track is really not it. Having penned tracks like “I Don’t...
