Houston Texans activate Sprague grad Teagan Quitoriano

The Houston Texans have activated Sprague graduate Teagan Quitoriano off the physically unable to perform list Monday.

The former Oregon State tight end was placed on the list last week for an undisclosed injury.

The Texans are in their fall camp, with their first preseason game set for Aug. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

The 2018 Sprague graduate was drafted by Houston in the fifth round of the NFL draft with the 170th overall pick.

Quitoriano caught 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns in his four seasons with Oregon State.

The Texans open their regular season Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.