ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans activate Sprague grad Teagan Quitoriano

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcixN_0h1AMMgI00

The Houston Texans have activated Sprague graduate Teagan Quitoriano off the physically unable to perform list Monday.

The former Oregon State tight end was placed on the list last week for an undisclosed injury.

The Texans are in their fall camp, with their first preseason game set for Aug. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

The 2018 Sprague graduate was drafted by Houston in the fifth round of the NFL draft with the 170th overall pick.

Quitoriano caught 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns in his four seasons with Oregon State.

The Texans open their regular season Sept. 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games

The outcome of the Deshaun Watson hearing has indeed been finalized. The Browns QB has been suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). The rendering from retired judge Sue. L. Robinson does...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Texans Hosting WR Chester Rogers For Visit

Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender. The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#Nfl Draft#Sprague#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
FOX Sports

Plan (B)rissett: Browns QB 'ready' to fill in for Watson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson's suspension has forced the Browns to launch their backup plan — with the consummate backup quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, though, has never thought of himself as a second option. "I’m just another quarterback on the roster,” he said. With Watson being...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy