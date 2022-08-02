ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the glamorous new Chaser: 'Smiling assassin' Mara Lejins, 27, joins The Chase Australia - and warns contestants not to underestimate her

By Jimmy Briggs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Channel Seven's hit quiz show The Chase Australia has introduced a new Chaser.

Mara Lejins, aka The Smiling Assassin, will join Mark Labbett (The Beast), Anne Hegerty (The Governess) and Issa Schultz (The Supernerd) on the upcoming season, which premieres on Seven after the Commonwealth Games.

The youngest-ever Chaser at 27, Ms Lejins has warned the contestants that looks can be deceiving and they mustn't underestimate her.

Channel Seven's hit quiz show The Chase Australia has introduced a new Chaser: Mara Lejins

The brainy blonde sports a pink dress and matching headband in a new trailer released on Tuesday.

'I only smile when I'm trying to take down contestants. That's why I'm always smiling,' she says.

Ms Lejins will debut on Monday, August 8, following the conclusion of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The youngest-ever Chaser at 27, Ms Lejins has warned the contestants that looks can be deceiving and they mustn't underestimate her 

Her introduction comes after Larry Emdur replaced Andrew O'Keefe as host last year.

O'Keefe has had a specular fall from grace in recent years, and in January was filmed kicking and screaming in the back of a police van after being charged with assault.

It was just the latest in a long line of sad scandals for the 50-year-old former Deal or No Deal host, who used to be one of Australia's most popular TV presenters.

Mara Lejins, aka The Smiling Assassin, will join Mark Labbett (The Beast), Anne Hegerty (The Governess) and Issa Schultz (The Supernerd) on the upcoming season, which premieres on Seven after the Commonwealth Games 

His public misdemeanours saw Seven choose to not renew his contract last year.

From once being appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his extensive television and charity work to public outbursts, O'Keefe has had a difficult journey over recent years.

He first faced court on January 28 but his appearance was delayed so his mental health could be assessed by magistrate Robert Williams and O'Keefe's personal psychiatrist Dr Michael Atherton.

Ms Lejins will debut on Monday, August 8, following the conclusion of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 
Her introduction comes after Larry Emdur (pictured) replaced Andrew O'Keefe as host in 2021

