‘988’ suicide prevention number transition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 988 is the three-digit nationwide suicide prevention phone number that connects you directly to trained crisis counselors in your area.

The easy-to-remember number went live two weeks ago.

Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline, 988, is so important in our area as the Arizona Suicide Prevention Coalition reports that Arizona ranks 17th in the U.S. for the highest suicide rate, 6th for older adults and 19th for youth ages 15 to 24.

The lifeline has a national network of over 200 crisis centers and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) has been part of supplying more training and support for call centers.

They hope the new number makes it easier for people to find help and John Palmieri of SAMSHA says it will bring ease to the call centers.

“The change came about for a number of different reasons, but the primary one is to ease access to the lifeline, for an easier to remember code for individuals who are in crisis, to be able to access supports in real-time through chat, call, or text," said Palmieri.

The bipartisan Safer Communities Act funded $150 million to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for suicide prevention.

This allowed SAMHSA to hire more counselors and better train their current employees for the transition by funding through HHS.

Mirium Delphin-Rittmon who is the HHS assistant secretary for mental health and substance use shares just how much HHS funded to the lifeline.

“SAMHSA provided 105 million to states and territories to be able to shore up and staff up the crisis call centers," said Delphin-Rittmon.

In 2020, SAMHSA reported that in the U.S. over 12 million adults considered suicide which the CDC says can be prevented, by funding resources like this lifeline.

Jamie Brills, a licensed master social worker who's employed at one of the call centers believes the response time is the best they’ve seen.

“This is a means for somebody to get a connection efficiently without having to go through a waitlist, without having to sit, you know, for an extraordinarily long time on hold," said Brills.

Veterans and servicemembers can also dial 988 and press one after to reach the Veterans Crisis Line .

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance abuse crisis, you can dial 988 to speak with a trained crisis counselor in your area.

