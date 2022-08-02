San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, the San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers: "The #Brewers have acquired: LHP Taylor Rogers LHP Robert Gasser OF Esteury Ruiz RHP Dinelson Lamet for LHP Josh Hader"

The Brewers also added a statement from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns: "The players we are receiving in this trade help ensure that the future of the Milwaukee Brewers remains bright while not compromising our desire and expectation to win today. This mix of present Major League talent and high-level prospects furthers our aim to get as many bites of the apple as possible and, ultimately, bring a World Series to Milwaukee. Trading good players on good teams is difficult, and that certainly is the case with Josh. We also recognize that to give our organization the best chance for sustained competitiveness, to avoid the extended down periods that so many experience, we must make decisions that are not easy."

The Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central with a 57-45 record in the 102 games that they have played in so far this season.

They will more than likely be a postseason team, but they are not necessarily seen as a true contender right now.

Other NL division leaders like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets have a lot more reason to believe that they can the World Series.

As for the Padres, they are in second place in the NL West with a 57-46 record in the 103 games that they have played.

Hader is a massive addition to their roster.