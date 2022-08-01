‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum Taylor Armstrong is joining ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Read on www.aol.com
Kristin Cavallari says marriage to Jay Cutler was 'toxic' and 'unhealthy': 'I was really unhappy'
Kristin Cavallari is talking divorce and dating in a new interview, including how she won't be getting back together with old flame/new podcast partner Stephen Colletti. The reality star candidly answered all questions on the Call Her Daddy podcast, including the tougher ones — about what made her marriage with former NFL star Jay Cutler "toxic," a word she has used to describe it in the past.
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: 'There is no drama,' says source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. A source close to the pair emphasizes the split was amicable and happened earlier this week. "They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," a second insider shares. "There is no drama." E! News...
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was 'Starving Herself,' Body Shamed on the 'Coyote Ugly' Set
Melanie Lynskey's memories from the set of Coyote Ugly aren't all fond ones. While working on the film, which was released 22 years ago this week, Lynskey says she was body shamed. "All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous," she tells The Hollywood...
