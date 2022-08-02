East Yosemite League holds media day ahead of football season

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The East Yosemite League held a media day on Monday, at Redwood High School in Visalia.

The league looks different this year than it did last year after some restructuring. The six schools in the league now are: El Diamante, Golden West, Monache, Mt Whitney, Porterville and Redwood.

Monache and Porterville were in the EYL last year.

The league’s head coaches were excited about the first-ever media day, and they are hoping it will become an annual event.

“You know, I think this is awesome,” said Redwood head coach Kevin Scharton. “It’s a great thing, gives us a review without writing on a paper and sending it to the media. We get to sit up here and talk about it. But what’s even better is having these guys (the players) up here.”

Each school had between two and four players in attendance to preview the upcoming season.

“It’s super exciting,” said Monache head coach Shane Focke. “This is what these guys get to watch on TV when they do all the college ones, when they do NFL.

“This is a little taste of really big-time football.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.