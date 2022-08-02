Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Missing My Baby

www.tvfanatic.com
‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?
NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 7
Willa informs Raelle that she's healed. Raelle says goodbye to Willa and returns to the world above. Willa cautions Raelle that The Mother will call on Raelle at the end but gives no explanation. Thelma tells the rest of the council about her militia. Scylla gathers Tally and Mac's Dodgers....
Days of Our Lives Becomes Peacock Exclusive, Ending 57-Year NBC Run
The residents of Salem will be calling Peacock their home this fall. Days of Our Lives will end its 57-year run on NBC before migrating to Peacock exclusively. Vulture first reported the news. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize...
Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 9
On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 9, a risky decision changed everything. Meanwhile, Josh's vendetta against Murphy continued to grow. Elsewhere, Murphy's parents grew more concerned than ever after recent events. Was there a way forward for everyone with so many sharks circling?. Use the video above to watch...
Roswell, New Mexico's Rekha Sharma On The Liz And Shivani Dynamic & Ending The Series With A 'Bang'
When Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8 came to a close, Liz found herself in a bad spot. And she came to the spot by way of Shivani, her mentor, who was desperate to do anything to save her daughter. We got to chat with Shivani's portrayer, Rekha Sharma,...
The Good Fight Final Season Trailer: Who Will Diane Choose?
The end is nigh, and it looks like Diane's love life is more complicated than ever. Paramount+ on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for the sixth and final season of The Good Fight, and we have so many questions. The trailer introduces us to a new man in Diane's life,...
August 2022 Archives
Roswell, New Mexico Exclusive Clip: Rosa Returns As The Search For Alex Begins!. Now that his friends know he's in danger, it's time to make moves as the search for Alex begins on Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 8. Check out this exclusive clip!. The Weakest Link Renewed for...
Virgin River Star Teases Major Season 5 Shake-up: Who Will Depart?
Time may move slowly in Virgin River, but the drama flows fast and furiously. The Netflix juggernaut scored a very early fifth season renewal and is eyeing a significant shakeup. That much we've known since it was announced that a new showrunner would be taking over. Now, one of the...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Reacts to Season 19's First Script, New Series Regulars
Grey's Anatomy has been well-known for switching things up. With its 19th season on tap for the fall, we will meet five new series regulars playing first-year residents. Longtime cast member Caterina Scorsone took to social media Sunday to reflect on the first script and new series regulars. "Memorizing lines...
‘Better Call Saul’ Meets ‘Breaking Bad’: Kim’s Whereabouts and Gene’s Phone Call Explained
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 11th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Breaking Bad.” “Better Call Saul” fans have waited over seven years for the Bob Odenkirk-led series to intersect with the world of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). This week’s episode of the spinoff, aptly titled “Breaking Bad,” provided viewers with all that and more. The episode goes back and forth between the black-and-white timeline, which features Saul’s post-“Breaking Bad” persona Gene Takovic in Omaha, and the world of Saul Goodman within “Breaking...
Meet the New Faces Joining CSI: Vegas Following Mel Rodriguez's Exit
Watch: Jorja Fox Talks "Creepy" Storyline on "CSI: Vegas" Sequel. The second season of the CSI: Vegas has a pulse. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone have joined the cast of the CSI sequel series, E! News confirms. Amini, best known for Hulu's Future Man, will play Sonya, according to CBS,...
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Teaser Has Reba McEntire Suggesting You Might Never Leave Montana Murder Town (Video)
Reba McEntire is setting up the suspense coming to ABC’s “Big Sky” Season 3 in its brand new teaser trailer. The new season, which is being called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” also features Jensen Ackles, who made his debut in the Season 2 finale. He’s also featured in the new teaser, heading out on an investigation with series star Katheryn Winnick. Kylie Bunbury, who also stars in the show, appears to have made a discovery in another moment from the new footage.
Better Call Saul recap: season six, episode 11 – it’s the episode we’ve all been waiting for!
Finally, Walt and Jesse are back. But with two episodes to go, the ending still feels a long way off
