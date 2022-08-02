BabyTron & TrDee Share New Joint Track, "Blah Blah Blah"

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch
Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
Maxo Shares Pink Siifu-Featuring, Madlib-Produced New Song “48”: Listen
Maxo has shared the video for a new song “48.” The track features Pink Siifu and is produced by Madlib. It’s the first solo release from Maxo since the 2019 debut album Lil Big Man. It’s also the first taste of the upcoming album Even God Has a Sense of Humor, which is out “soon” via Def Jam. Watch the Vincent Haycock-directed video for “48” below.
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Irv Gotti Recalls When He Learned Ashanti Was Dating Nelly
The romance between Nelly and Ashanti not only came as a surprise to their fans but to Irv Gotti, as well. The Murder Inc boss is revisiting that time in his life, taking things way back to the early 2000s during his appearance on Drink Champs. Gotti and his hitmaking artist and good friend Ja Rule reunited on the platform to relive the highs and lows of the era, and Irv spoke candidly about once being in love with his other former artist, Ashanti.
Crystal Renay Jams To "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Following Ne-Yo Marriage Drama
Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.
Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark For Eldest Twins Moroccan & Monroe
His entire life is a string of "daddy duty" moments now that he's welcomed his eighth child into the world. Recently, Nick Cannon shared the arrival of his son with Bre Tiesi, and according to the media mogul, there may be more Cannon children to come before the end of the year. Cannon has been widely criticized for having eight children with five women, but he has long spoken about wanting a large family, and it doesn't seem that the mothers mind at all.
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
The-Dream Educates Songwriter Diane Warren On Why Beyoncé Lists 24 Writers On One Track
She's an accomplished singer-songwriter who has earned awards that most artists have only dreamed of, but that didn't stop Diane Warren from learning something new on Twitter. Warren is responsible for delivering some of the world's most beloved tracks including songs with Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Xscape, TLC, Keyshia Cole, Patti LaBelle, Cher, Brandy, El DeBarge, Chaka Khan, Monica, Ginuwine, and Ciara. Even with dozens upon dozens of artists listed as collaborators and decades of experience in the industry under her belt, Warren took to Twitter to question why Beyoncé had so many writers listed on her song—24, to be exact.
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Fake DJ Khaled Tricks Fan In Photos: "I'm Pissed"
The doppelgangers are back at it and this wave isn't slowing down anytime soon. In recent months, we've seen celebrity lookalikes take things to the next level as they have been securing major bags by pretending to be a chart-topping artist. "Perkio," or Lil Durk's lookalike, has been boasting about how much he makes per appearance, and he even landed a part in one of the rapper's music videos. For a while there, Fake Drake was jet-setting after his online popularity increased, and he even connected with Drizzy, suggesting that the two would appear on a track together.
SBTRKT – “Ghost” (Feat. LEILAH)
SBTRKT, the production project led by Aaron Jerome, reappeared after a six year absence with a new single, “Bodmin Moor,” back in June. Since then, he’s already put out a different song, “Miss The Days,” and now he’s back with yet another one, “Ghost,” which features vocals from the singer LEILAH. “We started this song when I met artist and now friend Saya Gray around three years ago,” SBTRKT said in a statement. ‘This was one of the ideas that came from us linking up… Shortly after, I met LEILAH who’s also a very good friend now. We had been writing a lot together over the pandemic and co-wrote the remaining lyrics.” Listen below.
Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent Share "Crack A Bottle" Music Video
Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated second great hits collection, Eminem has unearthed a music video for his 2009 hit, "Crack a Bottle." The Relapse song features two of the Detroit rapper's frequent collaborators, 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. "Unlocked from the Shady vault," Eminem captioned a clip from...
bbymutha drops new EP MUTHALEFIC3NT
Back in 2020, bbymutha announced her retirement from rap with her debut album Muthaland, one of the best albums of that year. It turned out to be more of a withdrawal from the limelight that comes with being a hotly tipped artist, and bbymutha has steadily released new songs, EPs, and appeared as a feature on other rappers' tracks. Her unothodox career moves have clearly worked for her, as we can hear on MUTHALEFIC3NT, her new seven-track EP and third installment in her Muthaleficent series.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample On "Energy": Report
It looks like Beyoncé is doing right by Kelis after the "Milkshake" singer claimed the Lemonade singer had "no soul." Ahead of the release of Renaissance, it was revealed that Kelis' song "Milkshake" was sampled on "Energy," prompting Kelis to unleash on Bey. "My mind is blown too because...
Mariah The Scientist Shows Off Young Thug's Romantic Gesture From Jail
The rumors about the romance between Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have only grown thanks to her latest Twitter update. Back in November 2021, Young Thug was seen canoodling with the singer, sparking gossip about the nature of their relationship. Following that interaction, the pair took in a sports game, adding fuel to the fire, and after they appeared in a music video together, their fans seemed to accept that these two were the next "it" couple in Hip Hop.
