Police searching for missing stepsisters last seen in southwest Columbus

Description: Last seen wearing a flowery blouse and has a cartoon bear tattoo on her foot. On August 3, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Darlene StLouis was last seen by police in Fayetteville, WV after being reported missing late at night on 8/2/2022. As of 14:00 on 8/3/22, she has not returned home and law enforcement are concerned for her safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Oberlin St in the city of Gahanna 43230.

GAHANNA, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO