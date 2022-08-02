Police searching for missing stepsisters last seen in southwest Columbus

www.10tv.com
Police: Infant, man injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An infant was seriously injured and a man was hurt in a shooting in southeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened at The Moors apartment complex in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way around 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 1-year-old girl and...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Darlene StLouis
Description: Last seen wearing a flowery blouse and has a cartoon bear tattoo on her foot. On August 3, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Darlene StLouis was last seen by police in Fayetteville, WV after being reported missing late at night on 8/2/2022. As of 14:00 on 8/3/22, she has not returned home and law enforcement are concerned for her safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Oberlin St in the city of Gahanna 43230.
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Tayler Harrison was reported missing by her family just after midnight on Tuesday. Her family told police they observed Harrison leaving the home on a surveillance camera. Harrison is described as being...
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 77-year-old woman last seen in WV
Gahanna Police are looking for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday by police in West Virginia after being reported missing late Tuesday night.
Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
Reward offered for tips on Hilltop double-homicide suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A reward has surfaced to find two armed men accused of killing two people at a Hilltop sports bar in July. Anthony Davis and Kacee Kenner are suspected of shooting at four people, killing two of them, at Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue at about 2 a.m. on July 16, […]
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the trail of the group they believe to be responsible for a deadly bar shooting Monday night. In the 911 calls made to Columbus police, witnesses name a motorcycle group they claim to be responsible for this shooting. One caller appears to be a worker at the […]
‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove to downtown Columbus on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16. Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton. “I have to be here […]
Woman killed in Franklin County hit and run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was left dead after a fatal hit and run in Franklin County late Wednesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. Route 62 in Jackson Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin. An...
Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
Police, community unite in Columbus for National Night Out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While violent crime numbers are down so far this year in Columbus, police leaders said one crime is too many. Events were held Tuesday night all across the country, aimed at making communities safer, and at one Columbus National Night Out event, the Columbus Division of Police chief said these events […]
614now.com
Video shows tip jar stolen from Columbus restaurant
A Vietnamese restaurant on the Northwest Side of Columbus was the victim of a theft this weekend, but there’s a chance you can help them still. On July 29, Buckeye Pho, located at 761 Bethel Rd. just outside of Clintonville, experienced the theft of its employee tip jar by a duo the restaurant believes was working together.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three individuals face charges after fleeing from deputies in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Following the theft of an ATV and a subsequent pursuit, three individuals face criminal charges. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 27 of a possible stolen ATV in the area of the Huntsman Market on Route 772 south of Chillicothe. According...
Police identify 2 men killed in shooting at south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead and three others were injured after police said an altercation Monday night at a south Columbus bar turned into an exchange of gunfire. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
myfox28columbus.com
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Police: 2 men dead, 3 injured in shooting outside of south Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men are dead and three others were injured after police said multiple shooters were involved in a shooting outside of a south Columbus bar Monday night. Columbus Police Chief Deputy Smith Weir said officers were called to the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road around 9:40 p.m.
