ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa adding more four-way stops to improve safety

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvUkW_0h1AJbcS00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa is trying to make its roads safer by adding more four-way stops near schools, busy intersections and in neighborhoods.

The program is part of the Mobility Department’s “Quick Build” Initiative and ultimately the mayor’s strategy to prevent deaths and injuries on the road.

On Monday, crews installed an all-way stop at the intersection of Comanche Avenue and Branch Avenue in Old Seminole Heights, which was previously a two-way stop.

Jennifer Leon lives at the corner of the intersection. She said they see a lot of traffic in their neighborhood during peak hours.

“It was becoming a concern because you have these cars speeding through, but then people also using the street for their day-to-day activities,” Leon said. “Being that I have a daughter, I want to be sure that she’s safe if we’re ever outside walking.”

The new four-way stop at Comanche Avenue and Branch Avenue is now one of 93 intersections where crews have added a four-way stop since October. City leaders said they take a data-driven approach to choose the locations.

“We have a team of engineering techs, who look a few blocks to the north, south, east, west and determine is there really a problem at this intersection, is it appropriate for a stop sign?” City of Tampa Chief Planner and lead of the Quick Build Program Alana Brasier said.

A city spokeswoman didn’t have specific crash numbers at each of the 93 intersections, saying the addition of more four-way stops aren’t based on crashes.

Data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles showed crashes in Hillsborough County as a whole increased from 24,168 in 2020 to 28,021 in 2021. There have been 15,791 so far in 2022.

“It’s very context driven based on data and feedback we’re getting from the community,” Brasier said.

Many like Leon hope the new stops signs make a difference.

“It’s a simple safety measure that makes it a good balance for neighbors and for the commuters,” Leon said.

The city has plans to add more four-ways stops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
OLDSMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Mobility Department#Comanche Avenue#The Quick Build Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
995qyk.com

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
WFLA

WFLA

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy