In The Trenches: Starkville Academy

Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
In the Trenches: Smithville Seminoles
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This team, on paper, had a great season. The season included eight wins and a playoff appearance, but three losses against top 1A talent didn’t go great. The Seminoles are trying to change that in 2022. WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean caught the team...
In The Trenches: Starkville Yellow Jackets
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team was must watch TV last season. Six of their 13 games were decided by a touchdown or less. With many of their key players returning for 2022, there's a little state championship buzz around the Starkville Yellow Jackets. Before last season, there was a...
Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field
KC Hunt did not sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title. He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different. “We...
Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year. In anticipation, teachers and staff were treated to a special breakfast on Monday at Houston High School. District Superintendent John Ellison said the breakfast event was...
Eight Days of Hope to provide flood aid in Kentucky
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc-based organization Eight Days of Hope is on its way to Kentucky to help flood victims. Kentucky’s death toll is 35 with hundreds of people missing; and those numbers are expected to rise. The organization will provide aid in Kentucky from Aug. 6-20. Volunteers who...
Haircuts and school supplies donated in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen kids are returning to class this week with new school supplies and fresh haircuts. This is thanks, in part, to the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department. Monday's back-to-school giveaway featured free haircuts from local barbers.
School districts are finding ways to work around teacher shortages
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Students are returning to class this week, but in some districts may not have a teacher when they get there. Like many others, the Columbus Municipal School District is facing a teacher and staff shortage. The district recently published a flyer showing 26 vacancies, including teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff.
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
Terberg Taylor Americas Group locating facility in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Terberg Taylor Americas Group is locating a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The project will create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
Columbus teen charged with shooting into car
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of shooting into a car in Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, 18-year-old Myquel Guyton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened on July 27 on 20th Street near Sim Scott Park. The police department did...
Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
Columbus, MS – Willie Jennings Killed in Car Crash on Shannon Ave near Lehmberg Road
The collision took place at about 5:45 a.m. on Shannon Avenue in the area of Lehmberg Road when one vehicle overturned after striking another. Upon their arrival, first responders extricated 55-year-old Willie Jennings from his vehicle only to discover a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to resume in 2023
Due to the impending delays impacting the construction industry, St. Jude has decided to press pause on the construction of the 2022 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home. St. Jude is now planning to launch the next Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Summer of 2023.
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
Starkville bank robber arrested and will spend next ten years in prison
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville bank robber will spend the next decade in prison. Laquavis Collier was ordered to serve ten years behind bars for the September 2021 hold-up. He was sentenced in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. The robbery happened at Renasant Bank on Lampkin Street. Starkville police...
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
