Starkville, MS

In The Trenches: Starkville Academy

wtva.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtva.com

wtva.com

In the Trenches: Smithville Seminoles

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This team, on paper, had a great season. The season included eight wins and a playoff appearance, but three losses against top 1A talent didn’t go great. The Seminoles are trying to change that in 2022. WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean caught the team...
SMITHVILLE, MS
wtva.com

In The Trenches: Starkville Yellow Jackets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- This team was must watch TV last season. Six of their 13 games were decided by a touchdown or less. With many of their key players returning for 2022, there's a little state championship buzz around the Starkville Yellow Jackets. Before last season, there was a...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title. He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different. “We...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year. In anticipation, teachers and staff were treated to a special breakfast on Monday at Houston High School. District Superintendent John Ellison said the breakfast event was...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Eight Days of Hope to provide flood aid in Kentucky

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc-based organization Eight Days of Hope is on its way to Kentucky to help flood victims. Kentucky’s death toll is 35 with hundreds of people missing; and those numbers are expected to rise. The organization will provide aid in Kentucky from Aug. 6-20. Volunteers who...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtva.com

Haircuts and school supplies donated in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Aberdeen kids are returning to class this week with new school supplies and fresh haircuts. This is thanks, in part, to the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department. Monday's back-to-school giveaway featured free haircuts from local barbers.
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

School districts are finding ways to work around teacher shortages

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Students are returning to class this week, but in some districts may not have a teacher when they get there. Like many others, the Columbus Municipal School District is facing a teacher and staff shortage. The district recently published a flyer showing 26 vacancies, including teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria staff.
wtva.com

Amory man died 10 days after wreck

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Terberg Taylor Americas Group locating facility in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Terberg Taylor Americas Group is locating a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The project will create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Starkville Academy#Heritage Academy#Patriots
wtva.com

Columbus teen charged with shooting into car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of shooting into a car in Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, 18-year-old Myquel Guyton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened on July 27 on 20th Street near Sim Scott Park. The police department did...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
wtva.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to resume in 2023

Due to the impending delays impacting the construction industry, St. Jude has decided to press pause on the construction of the 2022 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home. St. Jude is now planning to launch the next Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Summer of 2023.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville bank robber arrested and will spend next ten years in prison

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville bank robber will spend the next decade in prison. Laquavis Collier was ordered to serve ten years behind bars for the September 2021 hold-up. He was sentenced in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court. The robbery happened at Renasant Bank on Lampkin Street. Starkville police...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Two Lee County murder suspects captured in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two of the three people wanted for murder in Lee County are in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 33-year-old Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday, Aug. 1 near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also confirmed the arrests. Bramlett, Moody...
LEE COUNTY, MS

