Assateague Island Beach Closed Due to Metal Debris Coming Ashore

More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches
More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
‘Ghost ship’ washes ashore on infamous island during rough storm
Not far from the rusted, worn tanker were life jackets strewn on the beach, but no captain or crew were in sight. Was the vessel deserted or did it simply come loose from its mooring at an old shipyard?. Officials were at first bewildered when they came upon a mysterious...
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
Feeding Frenzy: Two Orcas Killed At Least 8 Great White Sharks Off the Coast of South Africa
Killer whales are emptying one of South Africa’s top shark-diving destinations of great whites. According to a recent study, two orcas nicknamed Port and Starboard have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks in the last five years along the Gansbaai Coast. Researchers who examined the carcasses say the killer whales are ripping out the sharks’ livers and leaving the remains to drift up on nearby beaches.
Giant Squid Mom Spotted Carrying String of Eggs 4,500 Feet Below the Pacific Ocean Off the California Coast
A giant squid mom was seen carrying a string of eggs consisting of an unknown number of her unborn babies off the California Coast, according to a report by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) earlier this week. The incident went viral online, including on various social media platforms,...
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
Mystery As World’s Deadliest Beach Exploded With Fatal Shark Attacks Out Of Nowhere
Statistics show that global shark attacks are overall very rare, but this couldn’t have been further from the truth at one beach in South Africa. From 2007, Port St Johns’ Second Beach exploded with fatal attacks - seemingly out of nowhere - leaving locals living in fear while baffling scientists until the true cause of the killing spree was discovered.
You Can Stay In A Relaxing Florida Airbnb That's A Floating Tiki Hut
Looking for somewhere unique to stay for a quick couple's getaway? Look no further than this floating tiki hut in Key West.
Rare sighting of deep-sea squid carrying hundreds of eggs captured off California coast
This is only the second sighting of this squid species carrying hundreds of its eggs.
Massive jellyfish swarm surrounds boat offshore popular beach
The dazzling swarm of jellyfish danced around the boat in crystal blue waters just offshore a busy Mediterranean beach destination — a spectacle that a Parks and Nature ranger said could become more common. A recent drone video captured thousands of glimmering white jellyfish surrounding a single boat offshore...
Alternate Angle From Onboard Shows Massive Humpback Whale Rise Up & Smash Fishing Boat
Straight up nightmare fuel. Earlier this week, video footage went viral of a massive humpback whale leaping from the water, and hitting the bow of a boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Luckily, there were no injuries sustained, which is a miracle considering those bad boys weigh between 55,000...
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef
Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
The Day a Fearsome Shark Ran Amok an Inland Creek in New Jersey
During the summer months, sharks are in the news. Reports of shark sightings and shark encounters run rampant. However, most of these occur in the ocean, and very rarely do we hear of shark attacks that occur in creeks. But it happened in 1916 when a fearsome shark, reported as 7 feet long and weighing 230 pounds, managed to terrorize the inhabitants of a tiny inland town located in New Jersey.
Charter Boat Captain Falls Overboard, Swims 14 Miles Without Lifejacket
On Sunday morning, a group of junior hockey players fishing in the Gulf of Mexico found a charter boat captain overboard near Panama City, Florida. When they pulled him on board their boat, New Beginning, they found he had been swimming in the dark for nearly seven hours without a life jacket.
Two Boys Whose Toy Pirate Ship Crossed Atlantic Ocean Now Launch Antarctic Mission
Two young brothers whose toy pirate ship sailed across the Atlantic are now recreating a Michael Palin book – by building two warships for an expedition to the Antarctic. Ollie, 10, and Harry Ferguson, 12, have used Palin’s ‘Erebus: The Story of a Ship’ as inspiration for a 12,427-mile adventure.
Our family experience at Ocean El Faro, Dominican Republic
Note: We received a complimentary stay at this resort. Dive into family fun at the inviting and lively Ocean El Faro all inclusive resort. We instantly fell for the grand colonial inspired lobby featuring an impressive bar as it’s stunning centrepiece. The light and airy space was a beautiful introduction to the resort where you can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and admire the unqique and sophisticated decor. Our Roof Top Junior Suite was equally impressive and comprised of a large open master bedroom and lounge, breezy wraparound terrace, and sprawling rooftop complete with private jacuzzi.
