Starkville, MS

In The Trenches: Starkville Academy

wtva.com
 2 days ago
www.wtva.com

wtva.com

In the Trenches: Smithville Seminoles

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This team, on paper, had a great season. The season included eight wins and a playoff appearance, but three losses against top 1A talent didn’t go great. The Seminoles are trying to change that in 2022. WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean caught the team...
SMITHVILLE, MS
The Daily South

10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi

In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Back-to-school pictures

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Starkville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Starkville, MS
wtva.com

Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year. In anticipation, teachers and staff were treated to a special breakfast on Monday at Houston High School. District Superintendent John Ellison said the breakfast event was...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title. He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different. “We...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

In The Trenches: Starkville Yellow Jackets

The Starkville Yellow Jackets were one game away from a state championship appearance in 2021, with a solid returning cast, they've got a state title in their sights. The Starkville Yellow Jackets were one game away from a state championship appearance in 2021, with a solid returning cast, they've got a state title in their sights.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Eight Days of Hope to provide flood aid in Kentucky

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc-based organization Eight Days of Hope is on its way to Kentucky to help flood victims. Kentucky’s death toll is 35 with hundreds of people missing; and those numbers are expected to rise. The organization will provide aid in Kentucky from Aug. 6-20. Volunteers who...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Highschool#Starkville Academy
wtva.com

Terberg Taylor Americas Group locating facility in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Terberg Taylor Americas Group is locating a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The project will create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo property director will likely take the city to court

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- A Tupelo property developer will likely take the city to court over a city council decision to move forward with an apartment complex project in the west side of the city. The apartment complex could be placed on Colonial Estates Road in Tupelo. The idea has created...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to resume in 2023

Due to the impending delays impacting the construction industry, St. Jude has decided to press pause on the construction of the 2022 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home. St. Jude is now planning to launch the next Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Summer of 2023.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died 10 days after wreck

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
AMORY, MS
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtva.com

Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus teen charged with shooting into car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of shooting into a car in Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, 18-year-old Myquel Guyton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened on July 27 on 20th Street near Sim Scott Park. The police department did...
COLUMBUS, MS

Community Policy