In The Trenches: Starkville Academy

Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
In the Trenches: Smithville Seminoles
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - This team, on paper, had a great season. The season included eight wins and a playoff appearance, but three losses against top 1A talent didn’t go great. The Seminoles are trying to change that in 2022. WTVA sports reporter Matt St. Jean caught the team...
The Daily South
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
Back-to-school pictures
Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
Teachers breakfast held Monday in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers and staff throughout the Chickasaw County School District are busy preparing for the start of a new school year. In anticipation, teachers and staff were treated to a special breakfast on Monday at Houston High School. District Superintendent John Ellison said the breakfast event was...
Local chef competing for national title in New Orleans
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Cooper Miller, the owner and chef at Forklift in Tupelo, will head to the Big Easy to compete for a national title. He said his staff works hard to stay true to their Southern and cajun roots while trying to do things a little different. “We...
In The Trenches: Starkville Yellow Jackets
The Starkville Yellow Jackets were one game away from a state championship appearance in 2021, with a solid returning cast, they've got a state title in their sights. The Starkville Yellow Jackets were one game away from a state championship appearance in 2021, with a solid returning cast, they've got a state title in their sights.
Eight Days of Hope to provide flood aid in Kentucky
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc-based organization Eight Days of Hope is on its way to Kentucky to help flood victims. Kentucky’s death toll is 35 with hundreds of people missing; and those numbers are expected to rise. The organization will provide aid in Kentucky from Aug. 6-20. Volunteers who...
Terberg Taylor Americas Group locating facility in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Terberg Taylor Americas Group is locating a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. The project will create 90 jobs. Terberg Taylor Americas Group is constructing a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
Tupelo property director will likely take the city to court
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- A Tupelo property developer will likely take the city to court over a city council decision to move forward with an apartment complex project in the west side of the city. The apartment complex could be placed on Colonial Estates Road in Tupelo. The idea has created...
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to resume in 2023
Due to the impending delays impacting the construction industry, St. Jude has decided to press pause on the construction of the 2022 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home. St. Jude is now planning to launch the next Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the Summer of 2023.
Amory man died 10 days after wreck
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man died more than a week after he was involved in a Monroe County crash. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said James Kuykendall, 91, of Amory, died on July 31 from injuries he received in a July 21 crash. He died at the hospital in Tupelo.
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family in Winston County claims they have slipped through the cracks with Child Protection Services and have suffered abuse because of it. Late Sunday night, July 17th, a Winston County deputy was called out to a home in Noxapater where 15-year-old Kaitlyn had been beaten by her father, Jimmy Todd Thrash.
Five teenagers arrested for mailbox vandalism in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested five juveniles for allegedly vandalizing mailboxes in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17. He did not identify them. More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in the Endville community. An SUV was also damaged.
North Mississippi Medical Center food pantry for cancer patients seeing need increase as food prices rise
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Food insecurity is one of the many hardships that cancer patients face. But it’s one that North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care doesn’t want its patients to face on their own. “People come in here and they confide in us and tell us,...
Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Columbus teen charged with shooting into car
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager is accused of shooting into a car in Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, 18-year-old Myquel Guyton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened on July 27 on 20th Street near Sim Scott Park. The police department did...
Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals
Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County. Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent...
