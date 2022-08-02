ICO Pitchmen Sentenced to Prison for $1.9 Million Crypto Scam

decrypt.co
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
AOL Corp
60-year-old Texas man, 2 family members bilked IRS out of $18 million in tax fraud case
A 60-year-old man and two members of his family have been found guilty of creating fraudulent tax returns in San Angelo that cost the IRS about $18 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Federal authorities identified the suspects as Hugo Cesar Granados,...
protocol.com
Nomad said it was the crypto 'gold standard.' Hackers stole $190 million from it.
Hackers stole nearly $200 million in cryptocurrency after the Nomad crypto bridge protocol was breached. Blockchain security group CertiK said Nomad lost around $190 million in the hack, which it said was “due to a flawed upgrade.” Nomad said Tuesday that the company was “working around the clock to address the situation and have notified law enforcement and retained leading firms for blockchain intelligence and forensics.”
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
You Won’t Believe This News About Walmart’s Reported ‘Fraud’ That Was Just Filed By The FTC In Court
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Walmart for allowing fraudsters to use its money transfer services to take hundreds of millions of dollars from customers in scams. Yikes! On last Tuesday, June 28, the FTC filed a civil penalty complaint i...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data-Breach Settlement
Almost a year after a cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers, T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement to pay $700 million in 2019. The...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Stimulus Update: Your Next Stimulus Check Could Come From a Surprising Source
Don't count on the federal government to provide more stimulus money.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
9to5Mac
Victims of cash app scams should be reimbursed by banks, says watchdog
Banks need to take more responsibility for protecting the victims of cash app scams, says a US finance watchdog. There have been a growing number of scams involving instant cash transfer apps, like Zelle and Venmo …. Background. Usage of cash transfer apps took off big-time during the height of...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
A Tesla employee of nearly 5 years says he was sacked over the phone while on vacation
In a sworn declaration filed in a Texas court, Roosevelt Jointer, a former Tesla supervisor, said he had no idea he was about to lose his job.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators
Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
Federal Judge Issues Court Order To Garnish Funds Raised By Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick served seven years of a 28-year sentence for charges of racketeering, extortion, bribery, and a host of other infractions from when he served as mayor of Detroit from 2002 to 2008. Kilpatrick still owes the city restitution. Kilpatrick and his wife Laticia have created crowd-sourced...
