Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley works to reduce overcrowding

KFOX 14
National pet inflation impacts El Paso animal shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As inflation continues to impact the nation, some animal shelters are feeling the effects now more than ever. El Paso Animal Services adoption rates are down by nearly 60%, the director Terry Kebschell told KFOX14. “We’re not really seeing an increase of animals per...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Court Awards City of El Paso Animal Services Custody of Canine Following Animal Abuse Investigation
Last week, the El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a canine, Hershey, in reference to an animal abuse and neglect case. An investigation revealed that the dog had been abandoned inside a home for a period of time without proper access to food and water to maintain the animal in a good state of health.
KFOX 14
Del Sol doctor offers support to El Paso community on August 3 anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Today marks the third anniversary of a day that forever changed the city of El Paso. Despite the devastation that was brought into the minds and hearts of El Pasoans, the community came together as support continues to be offered each year. Last year...
KFOX 14
KFOX 14
'We should honor them forever': El Pasoans remember those lost on Aug. 3 at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
KFOX 14
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
The end of summer is closing in and the new school year is underway. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. From an iconic outdoor extravaganza to the world’s largest classic film festival, here are five fun ways to make the most of the last of the hazy, crazy, lazy days of summer.
KFOX 14
Racetrack Drive between Doniphan, Paisano closed after wastewater line struck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Racetrack Drive between Doniphan and Paisano on the Texas and New Mexico border is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a contractor hitting a wastewater line, according to El Paso Water. The wastewater line was hit at the construction site of phase 2 of the...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans gather for healing sound bath ahead of Aug. 3 shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Live Active El Paso held a free sound bath session to promote healing a day before the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart. The sound bath, which can lead participants into a calming meditative state, was...
KFOX 14
El Paso Electric unveils artwork dedicated to families, victims of Aug. 3 tragedy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric unveiled artwork dedicated to the families and victims of the August 3rd tragedy. The art piece, titled Luces en el Cielo, will be housed at the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center foyer and reflects a remembrance of the 23 precious lives lost, and our path towards a resilient future.
KFOX 14
Healthcare workers recall tending to El Paso shooting victims on Aug. 3, 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — **Warning: this story contains graphic descriptions of the injuries sustained during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting. Three years after the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting KFOX14 spoke with healthcare workers who were on the frontlines during the tragedy. Registered Nurse Veronica Ruiz was...
KFOX 14
UMC CEO explains why he wants El Paso County leaders to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 pressed University Medical Center for answers Tuesday about why it wants El Paso County Commissioners to approve a $345 million expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. UMC CEO Jacob Cintron said he wants commissioners to approve the Certificates of...
KVIA
WATCH LIVE: Recent Las Cruces shots fired incidents turn everyday locations into dangerous situations
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Residents in Las Cruces have been near shootings in well-known areas. The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Valley and University Avenue. Full details of that shooting haven't been released, but the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed one...
KFOX 14
Del Sol Medical Center holds moment of silence to remember August 3 shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso held a moment of silence Wednesday morning to remember the victims of the August 3 shooting. The Trauma Medical Director at Del Sol Medical Center, Steven Flaherty, MD spoke about how the community can prepare for the third anniversary of the shooting.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Hospital District explains how taxpayers will be impacted by expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Representatives from the El Paso County Hospital District spoke at a public meeting at the Lunch Box in East El Paso Monday to inform the community on how they plan to use the $345M in certificates of obligation (CO) for the expansion of University Medical Center.
