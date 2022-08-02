Gov. Newsom declares monkeypox State of Emergency

bakersfieldnow.com
Gov. Newsom, AG Bonta agree on deal with BLM to ban oil drilling on public lands
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New oil and gas drilling will no longer be allowed on public lands. Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California Department of Water Resources announced a settlement Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. In the agreement, new oil and gas leasing in 8 counties in the Central Valley and Central Coast will not be allowed.
California food producer issues nation-wide recall
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Lyons Magnus, based in Fresno, California, announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The affected products did not meet certain sterility standards. Infections related to this are rare, but...
