Gov. Newsom declares monkeypox State of Emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New oil and gas drilling will no longer be allowed on public lands. Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California Department of Water Resources announced a settlement Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. In the agreement, new oil and gas leasing in 8 counties in the Central Valley and Central Coast will not be allowed.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO