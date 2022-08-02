Interchange Tours Mysterious Downtown Building

www.kynt1450.com
KELOLAND TV
National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
kbhbradio.com
Citizen-led petition drive puts building a controversial pork processing plant on the ballot
SIOUX FALLS, SD — A ballot question that could ban new meat processing plants in Sioux Falls is moving forward. The city council certified the language of the ballot question on Aug. 2 after the citizen-led ballot measure campaign committee, Smart Growth Sioux Falls, turned in over 6,000 signatures, roughly five percent of registered voters. It will now appear on the November ballot.
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
kynt1450.com
Boys & Girls Club Annual SUV Raffle
Yesterday, the Yankton Boys and Girls Club held their 8th Annual SUV Raffle just outside The Club on the north end of the Middle School. Cierra Steffensen, Director of Special Events & Marketing, talked about how this year’s raffle event has been …. Bouncy houses and other games were...
dakotanewsnow.com
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
KELOLAND TV
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
Sioux Falls Restaurant among Most Dog-Friendly in America
When you are a dog owner, your four-legged friend isn't a pet, it's family. And just like any member of the family, you want to include them in almost everything you do, including dining out. Sometimes finding an eatery that will allow you to bring along your canine companion can...
Open Letter To Sioux Falls Garbage Trucks: Stop Waking Me Up
Disclaimer: Sanitation workers work especially hard to keep cities clean, particularly in Sioux Falls. This is just a personal, friendly suggestion to adjust their pick-up times. When you work early in the morning like me, sleeping in is truly a gift. You cherish every minute of that sleep. It's pretty...
Siouxland thrift stores seeing low turnouts
As inflation rises nationwide, many would think thrift shops would be busy, but in Siouxland, it's the opposite.
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South Dakota
A popular grocery store chain just celebrated the grand opening of a new store location in South Dakota. Natural Grocers, a grocery store chain dedicated to providing healthy, affordable food options, just opened a brand new location on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
KELOLAND TV
Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
It's all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.
siouxlandnews.com
Tilt Studios opening at Southern Hills Mall forcing other businesses to close down
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As a new arcade moves into the Southern Hills Mall, several other businesses already there say it's forcing them to leave. "Tilt put in a non-exclusive for competition, so basically there is no competition for them," said Brian Gibbs, owner of Gibby's Arcade. That non-compete...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shootings; Custer rescue; Brulé performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
