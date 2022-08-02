ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Interchange Tours Mysterious Downtown Building

kynt1450.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Citizen-led petition drive puts building a controversial pork processing plant on the ballot

SIOUX FALLS, SD — A ballot question that could ban new meat processing plants in Sioux Falls is moving forward. The city council certified the language of the ballot question on Aug. 2 after the citizen-led ballot measure campaign committee, Smart Growth Sioux Falls, turned in over 6,000 signatures, roughly five percent of registered voters. It will now appear on the November ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering

On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
YANKTON, SD
kynt1450.com

Boys & Girls Club Annual SUV Raffle

Yesterday, the Yankton Boys and Girls Club held their 8th Annual SUV Raffle just outside The Club on the north end of the Middle School. Cierra Steffensen, Director of Special Events & Marketing, talked about how this year’s raffle event has been …. Bouncy houses and other games were...
YANKTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
dakotanewsnow.com

New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interchange#The Masonic Temple
KELOLAND TV

Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KX News

South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm brings lightning show, little rain through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As thunderstorms moved through southern KELOLAND Tuesday night, only a few locations were fortunate enough to see a decent amount of precipitation. While little rain fell with the thunderstorm, many were able to see quite the light show in Sioux Falls. In rural Ethan,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls shootings; Custer rescue; Brulé performance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis

Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor

South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy