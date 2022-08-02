ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Rage is a dead end. Find a different Erie conversation at The Commons

By Lisa Thompson Sayers, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago

My phone functions as a diary these days. Scroll the photo library and wonderful events I recall and others I lost sight of crop up.

Buried in my feed is a debut photo of a rock garden I established years ago in our tiered backyard. Cranesbill, daylilies, sedum and more got off to a showy start. But over the years, features died off, other plants moved in, some of them unwelcome.

I let it go — because inertia — and the sheer awkwardness of gardening in the steep space. But this year, I subjected it to a fresh appraisal and realized things had gone too far. Ant interlopers rendered the ground around their nests an arid wasteland. Shade cast by a fast-growing maple doomed the blooms on sun-dependent plants and rapacious mint and a lime-green vine — once an accent in a planter — choked out their neighbors in every direction. Then there was the erosion, tugging the lawn over the top edge like a rug.

I am rebuilding the plot because the rules — soil, slope and occupants — have changed.

I work in a liminal realm of journalism these days likewise contending with shifting ground. Three years ago, we produced daily opinion pages that featured editorials, letters, syndicates and guest columns. Then the pandemic hit, staffing changes and loss occurred at the same time we pivoted to a statewide approach. All of that required adjustment. But as crucial and decisive? The foundation on which public debate occurs — shared facts — tilted, precariously.

Too many of us have retreated into silos of bias-confirming information, some choked with malicious disinformation designed by powerful interests to manipulate and exploit. So hardened, distrustful and alienated are we that a recent University of Chicago Institute of Politics poll detailed in The Washington Post found one in four Americans believe it may soon be necessary to take up arms against the government. And if that sounds extreme, then I suggest catching up on the Jan. 6 Committee hearings .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVVV7_0h1AI2yB00

The longer we remain locked in standoff, the more we risk losing nothing short of everything. Chiefly, the liberties and representative government made possible by our founding documents.

The only way forward is to try to break the spell. The common ground we used to occupy not so very long ago, however uneasy, afforded room for debate, compromise and solutions amid difference. It remains vivid in memory if not within immediate reach. This new opinion section, The Commons, launched on July 24, is an experiment aimed at reclaiming that needed space. Expect columns with analysis and a distinct point of view, and rare editorials. Accountability and truth remain our Fourth Estate North Star.

But we also intend to pursue engagement aimed at taking down walls. We can't abide in peace, solve our deep problems and advance amid our wild diversity if we cannot appreciate the humanity we share no matter how differently we love, pray, or understand the world.

Expect to see content that will elevate the experiences and perspectives of all who seek to thrive here. As Executive Editor Matt Martin wrote in the introduction to the new section, “Who gets heard gets noticed; who gets heard drives understanding and change. Erie County is a big table, and there's a seat for all.”

More: The Sunday Times-News is changing to put our community's opinions, issues in the spotlight

In the spirit of our Erie Next initiative, we aim to hew to the most pressing issues confronting the community with an eye toward elevating voices and ideas that lead to insight, resolve and solutions. In that effort, we value collaborative leadership exercised in good faith and informed by data, best practices, public input and a nuanced understanding of what is needed to power the region forward. Jobs, growth and innovation, of course, but also, the human repair and structural corrections required to maximize human potential.

A caveat. You should know my new garden is not off to a great start. A new shrub rose and some Sweet William are holding their own, but a stunning lupine I planted lasted the single night it took our resident groundhog to find it. My hopes for this other restorative enterprise are similarly measured.

Can our grand American experiment which rests on our ability to perfect union amid difference survive the immense pressures of this moment? I don't know.

But I do know the Erie region stands in a more hopeful place than others to resist the entropy.

Despite divisions, people in business, nonprofits, government, neighborhood groups and more stepped from silos several years ago to coalesce around an inclusive, innovative, bold strategies to confront Erie's greatest challenges and perfect its future. The latest incarnation of this movement is contained in the investment playbook "Erie's Inclusive Growth: A Framework for Action" released in July. It is a concrete, outward sign that comity endures.

So let's begin, again. Let us know what you see, what questions you have, what solutions you see, what or who you think the community needs to consider or hear. Send letters to letters@timesnews.com and ideas for guest columns, interviews or small group meetings to me at lthompson@timesnews.com.

We look forward to the conversation.

Opinion and Engagement Editor Lisa Thompson Sayers can be reached at lthompson@timesnews.com or 814-870-1802. Follow her on  Twitter @ETNThompson.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Rage is a dead end. Find a different Erie conversation at The Commons

YourErie

Get to know your neighbors during National Night Out

National Night Out begins August 2, possibly for the first time without any COVID-19 restrictions. We went to Gridley Park, one of the 16 locations for this event. The purpose of this event is to get to know your neighbors. People are already setting up the games, food trucks and vendor stations. While this is […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Electricity project between Canada, Erie put on hold

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Economic fears may have claimed a fresh casualty — the proposed Lake Erie Connector project has been suspended. The project would have created a 72-mile direct current line from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Canada. The plan was to send the current through an underwater cable in Lake Erie. Given the current economic conditions, ITC […]
ERIE, PA
