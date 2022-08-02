California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are house hunting, the good news is more choices are available in East Tennessee. Records kept by realtors show the number of homes for sale in East Tennessee remains much higher than the inventory of homes nationally. However, while median sales prices are down slightly, they’re still up over last year. It is likely that recent price gains are here to stay because the demand for homes still remains high.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO