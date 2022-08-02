Hancock County School District welcomes students and teachers on first day back

www.wlox.com
Related
WLOX
Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A valuable public amenity has been created without using public money. Bayou View Elementary in Gulfport officially opened its new walkway on its grounds thanks to the Parent Teacher Association. The new asphalt oval pathway may not be an Olympic track, but it can serve as...
fox8live.com
Back to School start dates in our area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area. Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1. Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
WLOX
Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi School District is planting the seeds of success, and confidence, as a new school year begins. On Wednesday, incoming Biloxi High School freshman students got the campus all to themselves, a day before the entire student body returns. “They will ask questions in a...
Kait 8
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A school district in Mississippi will be changing to a new system for students taking the bus after a situation leaves a kindergartner wandering through a neighborhood. The Gulfport School District reports it will start using a new bus card system in October, where students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Monson's Mandeville: New principal says he has "premier job" of all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
When Christian Monson took his first job with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools some 22 years ago, he foresaw a long career in education. But the new Mandeville High School principal had his heart set on coaching football. Being an administrator wasn't even on his radar. The coaching dream was...
WLOX
High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years. The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up...
WLOX
Merit Health Biloxi celebrates nurse’s 30 years on the job
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Mayor Fofo Gilich proclaimed August 3rd “Ira Fay Day” in Biloxi. Ira Fay is an employee at Merit Health Biloxi, and Gilich has known her since the 1960s. “We grew up together, literally,” Gilich said. “I graduated in 1965. She graduated in 1967....
WLOX
First day of class for Hancock County School District
New field, new coach, and new era for the Long Beach Bearcats, as Jacob Massey makes his head coaching debut this season. The coast celebrates 30th Anniversary of "dockside gaming." Taylor's Monday Evening First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It's been a rainy day for many of us!...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that Mississippi is soon opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. But that doesn’t mean the need isn’t there. One outreach group in Biloxi said its phones have been ringing off the hook lately with people searching for rental and utility assistance.
WLOX
Coast police departments, citizens and organizations are coming together for National Night Out
Singing River Health executives call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale. Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. HAPPENING NOW: National Night Out Against Crime at Jones Park...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Sheriff Peterson Gets a Pay Raise
Following Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson’s routine announcement of the number of inmates at the Adult Detention Center to the county’s board of supervisors, an order was approved to increase the sheriff’s salary to $104,000 per year along with two additional supplements. During the 2022 Mississippi legislative...
WLOX
Residents share safety concerns during Gulfport’s “National Night Out against Crime”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is joining hands with the community they serve through their “National Night Out Against Crime.”. Residents were invited out Tuesday night to share some of their concerns and see how the department is working to keep them safe. From a showcase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
WLOX
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
WLOX
Singing River Health execs call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. The health care group held a closed meeting Tuesday at the Pascagoula Senior Center. About 50 people from...
wrjwradio.com
Krewe of Pearl's King and Queen announced
The Krewe of the Pearl announces its new King and Queen for the 2023 Carnival season, Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere. The Craig's moved to St. Tammany Parish in 1980, from St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, and to Hide-A-Way Lake in 1993. Curtis is originally from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
WLOX
Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a homecoming worthy of a motorcade, and a welcome full of hugs, as the Diehn family got to see their new home in Biloxi for the first time. “It’s life-changing for us,” said Michael Diehn, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Army. “It’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us so we can do what we want to do in our life.”
WLOX
Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park damages not repaired two years after storms
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Since 2020, many of the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park’s featured amenities have been off limits because of storm damage. WLOX filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city of Biloxi to see where the process of making repairs to the park stands two years after the storms.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany I-12 widening projects slightly delayed, as more roadwork projects are set to begin
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development said interstate construction on phase two of the I-12 expansion project is delayed after contractors experienced challenges with bridge work. “The second phase which goes over the Tchefuncte River is experiencing delays,” said DOTD...
Comments / 0