Diamondbacks select Kevin Ginkel, reinstate Zach Davies, recall Seth Beer

By Anthony Franco
 2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel. Michael Chow/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The D-backs announced they’ve selected reliever Kevin Ginkel onto the major league roster before Monday evening’s game against the Guardians. They’ve also reinstated starter Zach Davies from the injured list and recalled designated hitter Seth Beer from Triple-A Reno. In a trio of active roster moves, they’ve placed left-hander Caleb Smith on the 15-day IL due to a hand fracture and optioned infielder Yonny Hernández and righty Corbin Martin.

Ginkel is joining the major league club for the first time this season. The righty was outrighted off the 40-man roster last November but stuck in the organization and has spent the season with Triple-A Reno. He’s excelled there, working to a sparkling 1.17 ERA across 30 2/3 innings. He’s punched out an excellent 36.6% of opposing hitters against a manageable 9.8% walk rate, numbers that eventually earned another deserved look in the big leagues.

The 28-year-old hasn’t had a ton of success at the MLB level to this point. He posted a 1.48 ERA through 25 appearances as a rookie in 2019, but he’d struggled over the past couple seasons. Ginkel owns just a 6.50 ERA in 51 outings since that point, with an elevated 13% walk percentage among the culprits for that lack of success. He’ll try to carry over his excellent upper minors showing against higher-level hitters and earn a long-term spot in the Arizona bullpen.

Davies returns after a bit more than a month on the IL due to shoulder soreness. The righty looked like a viable trade candidate after pitching to a 3.84 ERA through his first 15 starts on an affordable $1.75M contract. Now that he’s back on the active roster, there’s at least some chance he attracts attention from contenders seeking rotation depth within the next 24 hours.

