Seymour football team donating gear to Kentucky high school

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour High School football team is working to help a high school in Kentucky impacted by the flooding that has led to over 30 deaths.

Coach Scott Branton put out a call to the team and the community to donate anything they can, from clothes to football gear, to help Breathitt County High School.

A friend of the coach told him the school lost everything which caused him to want to help. Members of the football team hope that replacing football gear could offer a bit of normalcy to young people facing such trauma.

“It feels good knowing the upper and lower classmen will have your back no matter what going into stuff like that they’re in another state and you don’t know who they are it feels good to know they have your back,” said Bryson Quick, a wide-receiver and incoming sophomore.

The team is taking donations from 3-5 p.m. every day at Seymour High School’s field house.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday that the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days.

In addition, more than 12,000 utility customers remained without power and at least 300 people were staying in shelters. In Breathitt County, at least seven deaths have been reported .

