Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe.

Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie.

Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a brown pit bull.

Both children returned home to Gimbles Drive at 11 p.m. safe and in good health, police said on Tuesday morning.

Cecilia Montgomery, 9, and Miracle Montgomery, 11, are reported missing from the west side of Columbus on Aug. 1, 2022.

