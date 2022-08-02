Maricopa County Attorney candidates speak out ahead of primary election

www.abc15.com
kjzz.org
Mitchell leads GOP race for Maricopa County attorney; winner to face Democrat Gunnigle
Rachel Mitchell continues to lead Gina Godbehere in the Republican race to be Maricopa County’s next attorney. When results were first posted Tuesday night, Mitchell had garnered about 60% of the vote, and maintained a similar lead as of Wednesday afternoon. The County Board of Supervisors appointed Mitchell as...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County continues to count ballots for 2022 primary election
It's the day after Election Day, and ballots are still being counted. For some races, it's still too close to call. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Primary Election: Election workers still busy processing ballots
PHOENIX - One day after Arizona's Primary Election Day, election workers in Maricopa County are still busy, as they verify signatures, as well as processing early ballot and provisional ballots that were dropped off on Aug. 2. "These are temporary employees. These are registered voters from the community, and [they]...
KTAR.com
Lake claims victory in GOP primary for Arizona governor despite no official call
PHOENIX — Kari Lake claimed victory and even scheduled a press conference Wednesday touting the win to be the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona despite no official call. Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the primary election was about 12,000 votes at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an hour...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council candidate sued after being accused of not living in district
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
arizonasuntimes.com
Investigation Finds, Names the Maricopa County Elections Employee on Video Removing 2020 Election Files from Servers
The Arizona Senate-ordered independent Maricopa County ballot audit of the 2020 presidential election revealed questionable findings, including a Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) employee captured on video deleting – or what officials stated later was archiving – hundreds of thousands of files from an election server the day before that server was to be turned over to the audit. Investigative journalist Lara Logan and technology expert Matt Van Bibber stated at a recent election security forum hosted by We the People AZ Alliance that the employee has been identified, along with a couple of his co-workers who allowed him access into the election server room.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Joe Arpaio behind incumbent in Fountain Hills mayoral election, preliminary figures show
PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trailing his opponent in the race to be Fountain Hill's mayor. Fountain Hill is where Arpaio has lived for more than two decades. The former sheriff said during the late night hours of August 2 that the vote totals so far...
Maricopa County Attorney sends cease and desist letter to candidate
The Maricopa County Attorney has sent a cease and desist letter to county supervisor candidate Gail Golec after she reportedly sent a tweet asking voters to steal pens provided at voting locations.
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
AZFamily
Primary Election Day: Voting locations, wait times, and deadlines
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s primary election day is here, and with more than 18,000 votes already cast in person in Maricopa County alone, election officials are seeing a strong start. Vote Centers opened at 6 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. Voting details. If you...
On election eve, Arizona's GOP attorney general debunks Trump's Big Lie
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maricopa County's 2020 election results while noting "serious vulnerabilities" in the state's voting procedures. The apparent revelation was detailed in an April report that followed a six-month state investigation. Yet on Monday, one day ahead...
Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs secured the Democratic nomination for Governor and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes appears to have secured the nomination to be the Democratic nominee to replace her. Hobbs handily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez, winning more than 73% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. “This fight […] The post Katie Hobbs wins Dem primary, Kari Lake surges to lead in GOP nomination appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Primary Election: With hours left before polls close, here's info on where you can cast your ballot
PHOENIX - For Arizona, Aug. 2, 2022 is primary election day, as voters select party candidates for various federal, state and local elected positions. Polls across the state are set to close at 7:00 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, and results will begin to be released at 8:00 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Where to vote during Arizona's primary election: August 2, 2022
Ready to vote in Arizona's primary election on Aug. 2, 2022?. According to Maricopa County officials, the county will offer "vote anywhere" voting sites, so you can vote at any of the 210 open locations, not just your single assigned location. Voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to...
12news.com
'Beyond irresponsible': Maricopa board chief scorches Kari Lake over allegations about election
PHOENIX — The chairman of the Maricopa County Board says "it's beyond irresponsible" that GOP candidate for governor Kari Lake is claiming to have proof of election fraud without providing any evidence to back it up. "If they're holding on to information, they need to turn it over right...
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
fox10phoenix.com
Reports emerge of stolen pen at Maricopa County polling sites
The Maricopa County Attorney has issued a Cease and Desist letter against a candidate who is accused of encouraging voters to steal pens. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on what happened.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
AZFamily
COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Maricopa County as new variants develop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 cases are seeing an increase around the country. Health experts say a new Omicron variant, called BA.5, is an ongoing cause of infections in the United States. However, the Centers for Disease Control says that a new variant called BA4.6 is a strain continuing to grow.
AZFamily
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen
Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. What to do if you still have your mail-in ballot. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:33 PM MST. |. The deadline...
